Melissa McCarthy is SO much more than a comedian who can deliver a sideways one-liner.
She’s an incredible actress, and “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” is the proof.
In this drama with dark, dark comic undertones, McCarthy plays the late Lee Israel, a real-life author who ended up turning to a life of crime: She became an expert forger of letters and autographs from famous authors.
Israel was a successful writer whose biography of Tallulah Bankhead was a “New York Times” bestseller. She also wrote about the late reporter Dorothy Kilgallen.
We meet her when her career is on the skids. She’s drinking heavily, and her agent (a pitch-perfect Jane Curtin, of television’s “Saturday Night Live”) won’t return her call. She is foul-mouthed, judgmental, and seemingly moments away from picking a fight. Her agent tells her to clean up her act.
One day, while she sits drinking, she runs into an old acquaintance: Down-and-out man-about-town Jack Hock (Richard E. Grant) who begins keeping company with her. The squabbling, hard-drinking pair become an oddball team.
She uses her talent in writing and research to come up with fake letters, all signed, from well-known authors including Noel Coward and Dorothy Parker.
After she successfully sells a real letter that Katharine Hepburn wrote to her, she is inspired to take things to the next level: She writes hundreds of letters that she sells for a nice profit to various booksellers and autograph dealers. The buyers gush over the clever, poignant letters, which feeds Israel’s deflated ego.
She uses vintage typewriters to create them, even heating them in the oven to age them, so that they appear to be from an authentic era. Eventually, Israel shares the secret with her buddy Jack, and he begins to sell the forgeries for her when some of the dealers become suspicious of Israel’s wares.
The screenplay is based on the real Israel’s book, which shares the same name as the film, about her career as a forger.
McCarthy gives Israel depth and sympathy. Even though we may not like Israel’s character much, we understand the desperation she feels on so many levels while she sabotages every opportunity that presents itself.
Both she and Grant, as the aging bon vivant whose soul is as lost as Israel’s, deserve Oscar nominations for their depictions of people who live on the fringes of society and financial ruin.
Incidentally, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" is a line that Israel uses in one of the letters supposedly written by Dorothy Parker.
This outstanding film has created even more of a tragedy out of Israel’s writings. Visit online sellers to see what prices some of Israel’s book are fetching now.