Review: Quad City Pizza Company’s giant “Freedom Slice” is not just a gimmick

When you are a huge pizza lover and a Quad-Cities pizza spot starts to offer a new, huge slice, you have to try it.

I had written a short story earlier this month about Quad City Pizza Company’s new Freedom Slice, and saw a handful of photos on social media about it, but I truly needed to see (and taste) it to believe it. Bigger does not always equal better, and I wanted to see whether the flavor or quality took a hit in the restaurant’s quest to make it big.

Spoiler alert: The Freedom Slice is as delicious as it is large — and it is large!

The slice is available with cheese, pepperoni or sausage, so one recent evening around 5:30 p.m., I called in an order for a slice of pepperoni and a slice of sausage. Our total before tip was $30.78.

Half an hour later, I was carrying home two large pizza boxes on my lap while my husband and I joked about how many days it would take us to finish it all.

The answer is about three, if you eat a portion of a slice for one to two meals a day.

We should’ve split one!