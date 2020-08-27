Review: Quad City Pizza Company’s giant “Freedom Slice” is not just a gimmick

When you are a huge pizza lover and a Quad-Cities pizza spot starts to offer a new, huge slice, you have to try it.
I had written a short story earlier this month about Quad City Pizza Company’s new Freedom Slice, and saw a handful of photos on social media about it, but I truly needed to see (and taste) it to believe it. Bigger does not always equal better, and I wanted to see whether the flavor or quality took a hit in the restaurant’s quest to make it big.
Spoiler alert: The Freedom Slice is as delicious as it is large — and it is large!
The slice is available with cheese, pepperoni or sausage, so one recent evening around 5:30 p.m., I called in an order for a slice of pepperoni and a slice of sausage. Our total before tip was $30.78.
Half an hour later, I was carrying home two large pizza boxes on my lap while my husband and I joked about how many days it would take us to finish it all.
The answer is about three, if you eat a portion of a slice for one to two meals a day.
We should’ve split one!
While some folks eat Quad-Cities-style pizza with a knife and fork, we ate our Freedom Slices with a pizza cutter. The slices — and I cannot stress this enough — are giant. At about 16-inches long and 15-inches wide at the crust, they’re more akin to a medium-sized pizza than they are a slice of pizza.
I giggled like a child at Disneyland throughout the entire meal.
The cheese was ooey-gooey, the pepperoni and sausage were flavorful, and the crust had just a twinge of sweetness. I was pleasantly surprised that the enormous slices were exactly like their standard-sized counterparts.
Brandon Tice, of Geneseo, Ill., who co-owns Quad City Pizza Company with his dad, Larry, said he is always keeping tabs on pizza trends, and about a month ago, he saw that a New York pizzeria was offering gigantic slices.
“This got my mind racing a bit, realizing we don't have anything like that in the Quad-Cities,” he said. “I thought it would be a fun thing to do, and everyone loves huge food items.”
But he wanted to take it a step further. “I got to thinking on how we could make this more than just a huge pizza experience, (and) how we could give back through it as well,” he said. “I reached out to my friend, Leo ‘Doc’ Kaalberg,” a “veteran medic (who) also is known for doing hilarious food reviews on Facebook. … He's been a huge part of trying to support small, local restaurants through this (COVID-19) pandemic.”
He asked Kaalberg “if he would like to pick a local organization for us to partner with and donate a portion of (our) proceeds to,” and he chose Thank the SEALs, a local organization that works to promote awareness and raise money for families who lost a loved one in battle, according to its mission statement.
Now, $1 from every slice sold goes to the organization.
Since the Freedom Slices were released on Aug. 3, Tice said the restaurant has sold about 100. While he and the rest of the restaurant’s team are excited about the response, he said, “we're most excited ... to work with a local charity and partner with our community to support a great cause.”
As if I needed any more encouragement to eat pizza!
