REVIEW: 'Sonic the Hedgehog' is fast-paced, average movie
Though I never have played the video game, I am somewhat familiar with its star and its characters, and that’s why I found “Sonic the Hedgehog” to be an average good time.

There’s a lot of “E.T.” and a little “Hop” going on here. But you and your kids could do far worse than spending an hour and a half with a swift, spiny blue mammal who really is an alien from another world.

Older viewers may remember the first Sonic game was released in 1991 for Sega Genesis.

I’m still a little fuzzy on the origins of the, well, fuzzy little blue fellow. The movie begins with a younger Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz), who has a superpower of great speed, and a sort of caretaker owl (I really didn’t get this, because owls eat hedgehogs … but hey, maybe they don’t on this planet or universe or wherever it is.)

Sonic was supposed to keep his superpower hidden, but he didn’t. Now he and the wise, protective owl face a life-threatening situation, and the owl gives sonic a bag of rings that can take him to other places.

With one of them, he makes his way to planet Earth, where he lives in a kind of cave, complete with “The Flash” comic books and a cowboy hat.

He watches the humans around him and begins to think of some of them as friends, especially the sheriff, Tom (James Marsden, “Hop.”)

Tom and his wife (Tika Sumpter, “Southside With You”) live happily with their dog, never guessing an alien watches them at work and play. They plan to move to San Francisco, where Tom can have a more interesting career in a big city.

Tom comes to the rescue of Sonic after the evil scientist Dr. Robotnik (a bouncing-off-the-wall Jim Carrey) who wants to capture Sonic, dead or alive.

I like how one person, known as Crazy Carl (Frank C. Turner) has seen Sonic. Although Carl is roundly mocked, he’s determined to prove he’s right. (There’s an unintentional Quad-City reference here: He refers to sonic as the “Blue Devil,” which should amuse Central High School fans.)

The show is loaded with cartoon-ish violence, with a bar brawl that goes on far too long and seems incredibly out of place. It also has body-function humor and product-placement references.

There’s a theme about friendship that’s welcome.

Those familiar with the character of Miles (“Tails”) Prower will be happy with an extra scene during the credits that indicates we most likely will see Sonic and even more of his friends in another movie.

'Sonic the Hedgehog'

Rated: PG for violence and coarse humor.

Running time: One hour and 39 minutes.

At Cinemark, Davenport; Regal, Moline; and Fridley-Palms, Muscatine.

