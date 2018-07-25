This is one of the strangest, most compelling stories I’ve ever seen brought to the screen. Because it’s true, this must-see movie is all the more heart-wrenching.
“Three Identical Strangers” is phenomenal not only because of the story involved but also because of the way director Tim Wardle tells it, taking the audience on an emotional journey that involves joy, surprise, and anger because of how the triplets’ lives unfold.
I can’t tell you too much about the movie, because that would spoil its impact. But I can tell you this: In 1980, Robert Shafran started at a community college in upstate New York, where strangers kept coming up to him and calling him “Eddy.”
People mistook him for Eddy Galland, who had been a student at the school. One of Eddy’s friends insisted that Robert call Eddy, because they looked so much alike.
Soon after, the two met, and the two young men who shared the same birth date and were adopted realized they were siblings. But one more surprise awaited them: David Kellman read about them in a newspaper and realized that he was a triplet.
They became a national sensation, appearing together on talk shows and being interviewed for magazines and newspapers. They became so popular they went viral before the internet existed. They even made a cameo appearance in “Desperately Seeking Susan.”
Eventually, they opened a New York City restaurant together.
Their parents were happy that the siblings had found each other, but could not understand why they had been separated in the first place. None of the parents or brothers knew about the existence of the other two. Why hadn’t they been adopted as the siblings that they truly were?
While the brothers enjoyed their fame, their parents became ever more puzzled about the adoption agency that placed them.
To tell you much more would be to tell you a spoiler. Suffice it to say that the triplets’ story and background takes twists so surprising that no fiction writer ever could have come up with them.
Wardle uses clips of family videos, television shows, newscasts and photos to recreate the reunion stage of the brothers’ lives. It’s fun to watch them grow from their teenage years into husbands and fathers, and of course recent interviews are part of the film, too.
After the movie, you’ll have a lot to ponder – for instance, what is the answer to the nature versus nurture question. Is it genetics or our environment, or a combination thereof, that makes us who we are?
This is a great year for documentaries. Come Academy Awards time, there’s no doubt that this one will be on the short list for consideration.