I didn’t see a flaw in this cautionary tale that’s so realistic it scared the living daylights out of me.
Kids, don’t try this at home. Or anywhere.
More sinister than its 2014 predecessor “Unfriended,” the thriller “Unfriended: The Dark Web” shows you how bad decisions can lead to horrible consequences.
Written and directed by Stephen Susco (“The Grudge”) this isn’t one of those teen-young adult “PG-13” horror shows. This is a fictional look at the all-too-real horror that can be unleashed on a simple screen like the one you may be using to read this review.
The look of the movie is the same as the first show: It’s a computer screen, where a group of young people regularly meets through Skype to play online games such as Cards Against Humanity.
At the center of it all is Matias (Colin Woodell, “Unsane”) who tells his friends he has just bought a used laptop online and he has been working on a project. We see the story unfold through his screen and his eyes.
Colin and his girlfriend Amaya (Stephanie Nogueras, television’s “Switched at Birth,”) who is deaf (this figures prominently into the proceedings) have had an argument, and their relationship is on shaky ground. He communicates privately with her and also with someone else while the rest of the players gather for the Skype session.
Something isn’t right with Matias’s laptop. He keeps getting messages from someone about a great sum of money for some assignment or project.
His friends talk Matias into exploring exactly what is on the laptop. What they find terrifies them and puts Matias into a compromising, to say the least, position. It seems as though he could have been involved in something he shouldn’t have done, and the person sending him messages knows this. The threats intensify with every moment.
Meanwhile, the desperate and ever-more-frightened Matias tries to keep some developments from his friends.
There is an art to good storytelling, and Susco is a true craftsman. He draws us in slowly and quietly, while we watch Matias and his friends talk about their lives and joke around with each other. Every bit of dialogue has meaning and everything each player does connects to the chilling finale.
The acting is wonderful, particularly so since the performers are limited mostly to closeups of their faces.
The audience will enjoy some laughs early on while character traits and situations are revealed – one player embraces conspiracy theories, for example. But this will be too disturbing for some audiences simply because it feels altogether real.
You’ll shudder before it’s through. And you may never look at your laptop the same way.