“Widows” is hard-as-nails and smart – just like its lead characters.
What else could we expect from director Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave’) and Gillian Flynn screenwriter (“Gone Girl”) and a movie loosely based on a British television series?
The story, which is set in contemporary Chicago, moves back and forth in time and the characters’ memories. At the beginning, Veronica (Viola Davis) loses her husband Harry (Liam Neeson) after a crime goes tragically wrong. After the funeral, it doesn’t long for a mob boss to come calling, threatening Veronica’s beloved dog and also threatening Veronica if she doesn’t get him the money her husband stole.
Veronica is working under a tight deadline. She finds a notebook that has plans for another theft, and then decides to enlist the other women who now find themselves alone after the catastrophe.
The desperate Linda (Michelle Rodriguez, “Fast & Furious”) finds out her husband spent most of their money on drinking and gambling. She’s skeptical, but she needs to feed her family.
Alice (Elizabeth Debicki, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”) joins the plan after she feels forced to become a call girl now that her abusive boyfriend is dead. Amanda (Carrie Coon, ‘Gone Girl”), who is left with a newborn, doesn’t want to get involved.
Hairdresser Belle (Cynthia Erivo, “Bad Times at the El Royale”) is a fast-thinking problem-solver who will do anything to support her child. She already works multiple jobs, racing from one location to another, and she isn’t afraid of anything.
Veronica manages to build a crew while watching her back every second. Veronica is nervous and scared, but that doesn’t keep her from thinking straight and planning for the worst: She runs drills with her team to ensure that they can get out of tight spots during the real deal.
In the meantime, Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”) plays a vicious enforcer in a blood-curdling role.
The plot is set against a backdrop of corruption that extends upward and downward. All of the goings-on connect with a cut-throat political campaign that has a connection to a character played by the great Robert Duvall – his role isn’t a big one, but is it ever intense and meaningful.
There’s a great scene that follows candidate Jack Mulligan (Colin Farrell) from a development to his nearby mansion that’s a beautifully wrought sequence.
The movie reminds me a lot of other polished crime thrillers such as “The Departed” and “Heat,” with memorable characters – some of whom are despicable – who have understandable if not laudatory agendas.
It’s a heist movie, a story of female empowerment and social commentary all rolled into one gut-punch of a movie.