As some area concert series wrap up for the season, downtown Rock Island is just revving up to launch its fifth annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series.
The free series, sponsored by Quad-City Arts Dollars, Rock Island Happy Joe’s, the Arc of the Quad-Cities, Bent River Brewing Company, WHBF, KGCW, and KLJB-TV, begins Aug. 23 on the main stage at Schwiebert Riverfront Park. The series runs through Oct. 11.
The weekly events begin at 6 p.m. with food and beer sales. Featured will be the Rock Island Parks concession stand with brats and hot dogs, Happy Joe’s Pizza and Bent River beer featuring seasonal selections on tap in addition to their standard lineup of craft brews.
A free dance lesson is planned at 6:30 p.m. with QCSoDa before the live concert 7-9 p.m. The series lineup inlcues:
- Aug. 23: Funktastic 5
- Aug. 30: Corporate Rock
- Sept. 6: Soul Storm
- Sept. 13: Minus Six
- Sept. 20: Wicked Liz & the Bellyswirls
- Sept. 27: 1st Impression
- Oct. 4: The Candymakers
- Oct. 11: Smooth Groove
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Outside alcohol is not permitted. Event parking is available in the 17th Street/1st Avenue lot next to the playground. For more details, call 309-732-7275.