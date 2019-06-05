Richmond Hill Players’ current reprisal of “Blithe Spirit” (first produced there 28 years ago) is a “veddy, veddy” entertaining and quintessentially British drawing room comedy well-directed by RHP veteran Tom Morrow, who also has a performer from that original production, Diane Greenwood, in a different role.
“Blithe Spirit” is one of the best-known and oft-produced works by very prolific actor, director, composer, singer and playwright Noel Coward. Beginning his iconic theater and film career at the tender age of 12, he excelled at — per the Encyclopedia Britannica — “highly polished comedies of manners” with “clipped speech and brittle disillusion” likely influenced by his mentor, society painter Phillip Streatfield, who introduced Coward to high society so evident here.
The action takes place in the home of author Charles Condomine and his wife, Ruth (James Driscoll and Greenwood), in Kent, England. Charles has invited Dr. and Mrs. Bradman (Gary Talsky and Heidi Pedersen) to a dinner party as a ruse to lure eccentric local psychic, Madame Arcati (Lona Friedman), into conducting a séance to exploit the unsuspecting Arcati as research for his next novel.
During the séance, Charles’ first wife, Elvira (Ann Keeney-Graftt), is inexplicably conjured and her playful antics upend Charles’ life and cause Ruth to think he’s gone mad. After a few days, Ruth — now at wits end — implores Arcati to intervene and send Elvira back to wherever she came from. To give more away would spoil the plot twists, so let me say that after wending through psychic, manic maneuvers, there's a clever surprise ending (including to Coward) as Morrow takes an iota of poetic license with the end of the script, wrapping up the loose ends a bit more tidily.
Morrow has made maximum use of RHP’s limited performance space — decorating the four corners (well-executed by Justin Raver) to suggest an upper-class home, keeping players where the entire audience can see all the action.
While there are minor roles in this play, there are no minor players. Driscoll, Greenwood and Keeney-Graftt carry the brunt of the load, but the supporting members of this cast, which also includes the maid, Edith (Elizabeth Shaffer), hold up their corners with the same strength of the rest of the cast.
That being said, it did feel a bit like an enchanting ride on a glorious carousel but with the brass ring an excruciating millimeter just out of reach. Driscoll and Talsky barely use an accent, which is in stark contrast to the women in the cast, and I was surprised that the flamboyant Arcati is costumed like Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple. Costuming matters when building a character, and I think a riotously colorful, over-the-top bohemian look would have taken Friedman’s performance to the next level.
