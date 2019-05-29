GENESEO – Memorizing 900-plus lines would be taxing for mere mortals. But not so much for theatrical superhero Diane Greenwood, who's had the added obstacle of slaying her persistent brain disease.
“Getting the lines straight is a real challenge,” the tireless 67-year-old said this week of playing Ruth in Noel Coward's 1941 classic, “Blithe Spirit,” opening this weekend at Richmond Hill's Barn Theater. “I begin memorizing the day I get the script.”
Among Greenwood's long list of credits – including RHP's “Dearly Beloved,” “Doublewide, Texas,” “The Robin Hood Caper,” “The Mousetrap,” and “Noises Off” – she played Elvira (the first wife who appears as a ghost, only visible to her widower) in RHP's 1993 production of “Blithe Spirit,” directed by Clyde Walter (one of RHP's founders).
A comedy hit on London and Broadway stages, this much-revived play centers on fussy novelist Charles Condomine (here played by Jim Driscoll), re-married but haunted – literally – by the ghost of his late first wife. The clever and insistent Elvira has been called up by a flamboyant and eccentric medium, Madame Arcati, during a séance. Madam Arcati is played by Lona Friedman, and Elvira by Ann Keeney-Grafft.
In a clash of big personalities, Charles must navigate his way between two demanding wives, leading to an unexpected resolution, according to a synopsis. Coward claimed in his autobiography to have penned “Blithe Spirit” in less than a week’s time, scarcely touching the text again afterward, according to a recent review at dcmetrotheaterarts.com: “Beyond a few typographical errors, I made no further corrections and only two lines of the script were ultimately cut.”
“His characters parry, exchange polite derision and wit that is so veddy veddy English, and do it all in formal dinner attire with pinkies effortlessly extended,” the review said.
“The actors in the show are wonderful, particularly Jim Driscoll and Ann Grafft,” Greenwood said of the Geneseo theater. “Sharing the stage with them is a great joy, with their acting ability and the commitment to their part. To get to be on stage with Jim, he's just one of the most tremendously talented actors in the area.”
For four decades, Greenwood has demonstrated similar commitment, perhaps most embodied in her performance in 2010's Playcrafters' production of the comedy “Moon Over Buffalo,” just weeks after undergoing brain surgery in Iowa City.
Long a sufferer of migraine headaches, she was diagnosed with carotid fibromuscular dysplasia on Dec. 10, 2009. Greenwood had auditioned for the Playcrafters show not knowing she had the disease. That month, she had two stents put in through a surgical alternative called endovascular embolization, and continues to be treated for the condition at Mayo Clinic.
In January 2010, she said acting then was key for her recovery. "Theater has always been therapeutic for me. I've used it to keep my mind sharp, and I enjoy the friendships you make. The reason I do it? I love to make people laugh," Greenwood said then. "The world has so much sadness and heartbreak. You need a diversion."
For “Blithe Spirit,” being in the '93 version was no preparation for this time around, since she said once a show is over, she unloads it from her brain's memory bank and moves on to the next. More frustratingly, the medication Greenwood's been on adversely affects her memory, so she's not taken it consistently during rehearsals, which results in more frequent migraines.
Getting into the rhythm of Coward's dialogue helped her memorize, as does going over lines while she's on her basement treadmill or stationary bike.
“There's a certain rhythm to that, which reinforces the lines,” Greenwood said, noting she also enjoys doing the British accent. “I memorize every specific word. I've never been an actress who paraphrases. I'm a perfectionist.”
“I've been blessed, I can memorize quickly,” she said. “I tend to have a photographic memory. I was at the top of my class at University of Illinois. I attribute that to the fact that I can remember visually when I study something.”
Director Tom Morrow didn't cut much of the script, leaving the show at a total of two hours, 45 minutes, she said. Greenwood described Ruth as “domineering, and likes to be right.”
The cast also includes Gary Talsky, Spring Valley; Heidi Pederson, Moline; and Elizabeth Shaffer, Milan.