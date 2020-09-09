Road trip time: Hop in the car and celebrate Drive the Great River Road Month

• Mosquito Park, Burlington — About an hour and a half from Davenport sits this riverside park, which features a good view of a nearby lock and dam on the Mississippi River, according to the MRPC.

Whether you never leave the car or you make stops along the way, there is plenty to see and do along the Great River Road. The MRPC map highlights interpretive centers along the route, and there are loads of communities and businesses that “cater to visitors.”

“(There) are restaurants, local shops, museums and more that show off the spirit of the Great River Road. They’re ready to serve you, and we encourage travelers to do what makes them (feel) safe,” Thiede-Barnet said.

For those who are looking to stay outdoors, “active couples can hike or bike riverside trails, kids can marvel at the barges passing through the locks and dams, and empty nesters can enjoy a scenic fall picnic. Or, you can change the ages on all those activities and they still work,” she said.

Jessica Waytenick, Public Relations and Marketing Manager of Visit Quad Cities, said there are plenty of places folks can take advantage of right in the Quad-Cities, too, in and outside of the car.