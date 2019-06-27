Aloft Circus Arts is on top of the world whenever it performs. The Chicago-based troupe of aerialists brings its national tour of “Brave Space” to the Establishment Theatre, 220 19th St., at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The show by Aloft director Shayna Swanson brings audience members up close and under a tent raised in part by the audience.
“A show that is impossible to perform without an audience, each act in 'Brave Space' is designed to physically draw spectators into the experience of putting oneself on the line for the safety and well-being of at-risk members of a community,” Swanson said of the performance. “The audience becomes a part of the show, sometimes helping to raise the tent, sometimes holding ropes that keep trapeze artists aloft, sometimes standing so close to the performers you can hear their hearts beating.”
“Brave Space” is designed not as a “safe space,” but as a space that will bring audiences “up close and personal with their humanity and their fears, to encourage them to better care for themselves and for those around them,” according to aloftcircusarts.com.
Inspired by the idea of creating community in trying times, “Brave Space” starts as a puddle of fabric on the floor and grows to encompass a world of wonders that includes juggling, duo trapeze, a rope act like no other and awe-inspiring feats of balance and strength. The audience is limited to 100 people per show, and audience members must be able to sit on the floor, stand up and walk for the duration of the performance.
The troupe includes Rock Island native Linnea Ridolfi, an Aloft instructor. Ridolfi is a 2007 Rock Island High grad who earned a dance degree from Point Park University before immersing in aerial training at Aloft. Ridolfi appeared in Ghostlight Theatre and Prenzie Players' productions in the Q-C before college.
In Brave Space, she is featured on slings and part of an ensemble that invites audience members to participate.
"What most stuck with me after the show was the serene way they made eye contact and smiled at each other, and at us, throughout the performance,” according to a Pittsburgh Tattler review. “These were smiles that seemed to hold the secret to forging a space of care and connection, and I left with the impression that these artists wished nothing more than to share that secret with all those of us who had come together to build that little magic tent with them.”
Intimate and low-tech, this hourlong work of contemporary circus invites the audience to sit nose-to-nose with aerialists and acrobats to “build the world we want to live in, even for only a few shared moments,” according to a show summary. “An antidote to the horrors of daily news cycle, this hypermobile show can pop up in fields, intersections, theaters and warehouses — wherever people need beauty, hope and comfort.”
Audience members requesting assistance, or a chair to sit in, should note so when ordering tickets. Tickets are $20 each, available at brownpapertickets.com/event/4279136.