The musical "Rock of Ages" is hitting the road for a 10th-anniversary tour, which will play the Adler Theatre, Davenport, at 7 p.m. March 17.
"Rock of Ages" is part of the 2018-19 season of Broadway at the Adler Theatre presented by Lexus of Quad-Cities. Tickets, priced $63, $50.50, $38, will go on sale at noon Nov. 16, available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler box office at 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, and 800-745-3000.
In the show, it's 1987 on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip when a small-town girl meets a big-city rocker. As they fall in love in L.A.’s most famous rock club, "Rock of Ages" allows fans to rock out once again to their favorite ‘80s hits, including from Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister and Whitesnake, among many others, according to a news release.
"Rock of Ages" opened April 7, 2009, on Broadway and played more than 2,300 performances, earning five Tony nominations including Best Musical. In 2012, it was turned into a major motion picture.
For more information, visit rockofagesmusicaltour.com.