Roundup: Independence Day celebrations in the Quad-Cities

The Fourth of July is coming up fast, and the Quad-Cities is getting ready for a full weekend of celebrations. Here's a roundup of local Independence Day festivities:

Friday, July 1

Buffalo Days: Buffalo has lined up three days of festivities over the weekend of Independence Day, at Buffalo City Park, 329 Dodge St. Festivities will begin July 1 with food vendors, games and the Beer Mile. July 2 will bring car shows, a free kids' fishing tournament and fireworks at dusk. The Buffalo Days Parade will take place at noon on July 3.

Coal Valley Days: Coal Valley Days will begin at 5 p.m. July 1 with a petting zoo and other activities, host a circus show at 6 p.m. and shoot off fireworks at dusk at 1000 First St. The party will continue July 2 with car shows, a bags tournament and more.

Saturday, July 2

Thrill on the Hill: The City of Geneseo will present Thrill on the Hill 7 p.m. July 2 at Richmond Hill Park, 600 H K Robinson Dr. Dirt Road Rockers will perform live music until the fireworks show after dusk.

Sunday, July 3

Red, White and Boom: Red, White and Boom will start at 9:30 p.m. July 3, synchronized with music from 97X. Quad-Citizens can watch the show from gathering areas along both sides of the Mississippi River, including LeClaire Park, Quinlan Court, Centennial Park and Bechtel Park in Davenport and Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island.

People can also attend activities throughout the day, ahead of the show.

LeClaire Park will host classic rock band Identity Process starting at 6 p.m. There will also be yard games, bounce houses, a NASCAR simulator, a misting station and magic shows from magician David Casas.

The Red, White and Bags! double-elimination tournament will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Quinlan Court. Teams of two people ages 18 and up can join the tournament. There will also be food trucks and live music.

Schwiebert Park will have multiple groups performing live music starting at 5 p.m., alongside kids' activities, food trucks and a beer garden from Bent River Brewing Co.

Free parking will be available on both sides of the river. Downtown Davenport parking ramps will be free from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and both street parking and parking ramps are free in Rock Island.

Fireworks on the Riverfront: The City of East Moline will kick off its Fourth of July weekend celebrations 6:30 p.m. July 3 at River Bend Park, 900 Bend Blvd. There will be children's activities, live music from 80s cover band Past Curfew, a presentation of colors by Rock Island Arsenal Sustainment Command Officers and food and drinks for sale. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

Matherville Fireworks Show: The 54th-annual Matherville Fireworks Show will take place at dusk on the shores of Lake Matherville. To reach the lake, take Highway 67 South out of Milan and head to the Matherville Blacktop. Turn west and follow the blacktop through the business section to the lake entrance. There will be concessions and raffles.

Orion Fireworks Festival and Lighted Parade: The Orion Fireworks Festival will begin at 5 p.m. at Orion High School, 1100 13th St., with face painting and food vendors, and live music will start shortly after. The Lighted Parade will start at 8:45 p.m. at Orion Middle School, taking a route along 8th Street, 11th, 13th and 12th Avenues and ending at the middle school. Fireworks will follow the parade at the high school athletic field.

Galva Freedom Fest: Galva's 4th of July celebration runs July 2-4. Both days are filled with activities such as an open mic session, races and a tractor show. The parade is at noon July 4, beginning at the Galva High School, 1020 N Center Ave. Fireworks will go off at dusk July 4 in the Galva Park District, 213 SE 6th St.

Monday, July 4

Bettendorf 4th of July parade, festival and fireworks show: Bettendorf will begin its Independence Day festivities with a parade at 10 a.m., setting off from 23rd and State Streets. The procession will head east on State Street to Grant Street, west on Grant Street to 16th Street, then back to State Street before ending at 21st Street. The Kids' Zone will open after the parade at 11 a.m. with games, activities, a petting zoo and train.

The 4th of July Festival is scheduled for noon-10 p.m. on Spruce Hills Drive from 18th Street to Cumberland Square Drive. Fireworks will begin at dusk. Shuttle services will run noon-9 p.m., taking people between the festival and Bettendorf High School.

Clinton 4th of July Festival: Clinton will hold different activities, sports and competitions throughout July 4. The festival's parade will start at 1 p.m., and fireworks will commence after the Lumberkings game on the riverfront.

East Moline 4th of July celebrations: The East Moline Fire Department will hold a pancake breakfast 6:30-11 a.m. at the American Legion, 829 16th Ave. Tickets costs $6 for adults and $3 for children, with all proceeds going to the local Muscular Dystrophy Association. People can head from the pancake breakfast to the Genesis Firecracker Run, which will begin at 7:30 a.m. A variety of races will take place, including a 5k, 10k race and relay, kids races and more. Once the races have concluded a post-race party will take place.

The 64th-annual East Moline Independence Day parade, "Rockin' the 4th of July in East Moline," will begin at 1 p.m. at 3rd Street and travel along 15th Avenue, ending at 13th Street.

Grand Mound 4th of July Celebration: Grand Mound will hold its annual water parade at 2 p.m., and its fireworks show at dusk at the Grand Mound ballpark, 300 East St., Grand Mound.

Muscatine parade, Almost Fireworks Fest and fireworks show: Kids will kick off Muscatine's 4th of July celebrations at 9 a.m. with a kids' parade, starting at 2nd and Pine Streets and heading to the Musser Public Library. The Community Parade will begin at 4 p.m. in downtown Muscatine ahead of the Almost Fireworks Fest from 5-8 p.m. on the Muscatine Riverfront, featuring food trucks, live music and kids' activities.

The Muscatine Symphony Orchestra will perform at 8:10 p.m. from Pearl City Station after the Honor Guard. Fireworks will shoot off at dusk over the Mississippi River.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.