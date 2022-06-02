 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

Roundup: LGBTQ+ Pride events in the Quad-Cities

  • 0

Pride Month has begun — a time for the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate the freedom to be and love who they wish. Local organizations and businesses are planning celebrations of their own throughout June, from parades to drag shows to bingo parties. 

Here's a roundup of all the Pride events happening in the Quad-Cities this month: 

QC UNITY Pride Movies at the FiggeThe Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport is celebrating Pride Month with a series of three films, shown on Sundays throughout June. The first film, "How to Survive a Plague," will show 4 p.m. June 5. "Rafiki" will play at the Figge 4 p.m. June 12, and "God's Own Country" will show at 4 p.m. June 19. All the films are free to the public. 

PrideFestQuad Cities Pride Festivals will put on the annual Quad Cities PrideFest 4-11 p.m. June 3 and 2-11 p.m. June 4 at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island. The festival will feature multiple drag shows, live music, burlesque, pyrotechnics and more, alongside booths from local organizations and vendors. Admission for one day costs $7, or $12 for a weekend pass. The Clock Inc. dunk tank will give festivalgoers the opportunity to try and soak people like Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms and State Representative candidate Thurgood Brooks. 

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Pride 5K: Walk, Run & RollPride at Bass Street Landing, sponsored by The Project of the Quad Cities, will invite the Quad-Cities to get active for its first Pride Month event June 12. The Pride 5K: Walk, Run & Roll and 1-Mile Fun Run will begin at 8 a.m. at Bass Street Landing in Moline. People can register for the 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run online through June 10, for $40 and $25, respectively. The public Pride 5K After Party will run 9 a.m.-noon at Bass Street Landing, with live music from Past Curfew: The 80s Experience, food from Bierstube and drinks from Galena Brewing Co. 

Pride Night at Modern Woodman ParkThe River Bandits will celebrate Pride Month June 16 at Modern Woodman Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport. People can purchase discounted bleacher tickets with the code PRIDE and stop by the Project of the Quad Cities booth for a free rainbow koozie while supplies last. 

Unity Pride ParadeQuad Cities Unity Pride will bring its Pride Parade to Moline 4 p.m. June 18, starting at the Taxslayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. The parade will make its way east on River Drive, turn right on 17th Street, turn right onto 5th Avenue then right again onto 12th Street. 

Pride PartyPride at Bass Street Landing will hold its annual Pride Party 5-10:30 p.m. June 18. A youth drag show sponsored by Clock Inc. will kick off the celebration, followed by live music from Been There Done That. Candi Stratton will emcee and host drag performances from 9 p.m. to the end of the night, featuring Lyrica Simone, Dominique Zaire, Sinclaire Snaps, Chasen El-Lewis, Izzy James and Frank El Lee Overit. The event is free to the public. 

Pride Bingo benefiting Clock Inc.The Raccoon Motel, 315 E. 2nd St., Davenport, will hold a special Monday night Bingo 6-9 p.m. June 20 to raise money for Clock Inc. Bingo cards cost $5, and along with prizes for the winners, there will be drink specials. 

Photos: Faces of Pride, Pridefest 2019
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Celebrity stage names vs. their real names

Celebrity stage names vs. their real names

From old-school movie stars looking for a memorable way to find fans to pop stars who went for an out-of-this-world new alias, here are celebrities who took stage names when they hit the big time.

Taco Bell is running out of Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell is running out of Mexican Pizza

Demand for the beloved item was seven times higher than when it last appeared on menus two years ago. For example, the company said one fan bought 180 Mexican Pizzas in a single order.

Watch Now: Related Video

Wolfgang Van Halen slams documentary about Eddie Van Halen's death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News