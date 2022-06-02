Roundup: LGBTQ+ Pride events in the Quad-Cities

Pride Month has begun — a time for the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate the freedom to be and love who they wish. Local organizations and businesses are planning celebrations of their own throughout June, from parades to drag shows to bingo parties.

Here's a roundup of all the Pride events happening in the Quad-Cities this month:

QC UNITY Pride Movies at the Figge: The Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport is celebrating Pride Month with a series of three films, shown on Sundays throughout June. The first film, "How to Survive a Plague," will show 4 p.m. June 5. "Rafiki" will play at the Figge 4 p.m. June 12, and "God's Own Country" will show at 4 p.m. June 19. All the films are free to the public.

PrideFest: Quad Cities Pride Festivals will put on the annual Quad Cities PrideFest 4-11 p.m. June 3 and 2-11 p.m. June 4 at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island. The festival will feature multiple drag shows, live music, burlesque, pyrotechnics and more, alongside booths from local organizations and vendors. Admission for one day costs $7, or $12 for a weekend pass. The Clock Inc. dunk tank will give festivalgoers the opportunity to try and soak people like Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms and State Representative candidate Thurgood Brooks.

Pride 5K: Walk, Run & Roll: Pride at Bass Street Landing, sponsored by The Project of the Quad Cities, will invite the Quad-Cities to get active for its first Pride Month event June 12. The Pride 5K: Walk, Run & Roll and 1-Mile Fun Run will begin at 8 a.m. at Bass Street Landing in Moline. People can register for the 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run online through June 10, for $40 and $25, respectively. The public Pride 5K After Party will run 9 a.m.-noon at Bass Street Landing, with live music from Past Curfew: The 80s Experience, food from Bierstube and drinks from Galena Brewing Co.

Pride Night at Modern Woodman Park: The River Bandits will celebrate Pride Month June 16 at Modern Woodman Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport. People can purchase discounted bleacher tickets with the code PRIDE and stop by the Project of the Quad Cities booth for a free rainbow koozie while supplies last.

Unity Pride Parade: Quad Cities Unity Pride will bring its Pride Parade to Moline 4 p.m. June 18, starting at the Taxslayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. The parade will make its way east on River Drive, turn right on 17th Street, turn right onto 5th Avenue then right again onto 12th Street.

Pride Party: Pride at Bass Street Landing will hold its annual Pride Party 5-10:30 p.m. June 18. A youth drag show sponsored by Clock Inc. will kick off the celebration, followed by live music from Been There Done That. Candi Stratton will emcee and host drag performances from 9 p.m. to the end of the night, featuring Lyrica Simone, Dominique Zaire, Sinclaire Snaps, Chasen El-Lewis, Izzy James and Frank El Lee Overit. The event is free to the public.

Pride Bingo benefiting Clock Inc.: The Raccoon Motel, 315 E. 2nd St., Davenport, will hold a special Monday night Bingo 6-9 p.m. June 20 to raise money for Clock Inc. Bingo cards cost $5, and along with prizes for the winners, there will be drink specials.

