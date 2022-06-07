Roundup: Outdoor concert series in the Quad-Cities

With a plethora of parks and gathering spaces on both sides of the Mississippi River perfect for performances, the Quad-Cities' summer will be filled with music. Check out the upcoming shows from these outdoor concert series:

Music on the River, 7 p.m. Sundays: Music on the River is back Sunday evenings at LeClaire Park, 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport, where people can enjoy music, treats and a fantastic view. The next few groups set to perform are Josh Duffee and Orchestra June 12, the RiverCity 6 June 26 and Identity Crisis 6 p.m. July 3. A full schedule is available on the City of Davenport's online calendar. June 19 and July 24 have no performances scheduled.

Moline Township Activity Center Summer Concerts, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays: Moline Township Activity Center offers food and music Monday nights at Stephens Square Park outside the center, 620 18th St. People can grab brats, hot dogs, Sloppy Joe’s, chips, desserts and non-alcoholic drinks starting at 5 p.m. The next acts coming up are The Crooked Cactus June 13, The Hot Rods June 27 and Night People July 11. A full schedule is available at the center's website.

Starlight Revue, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays: Rock Island Parks and Recreation are bringing music acts to Lincoln Park, 11th Avenue and 38th Street, for the 66th year. Starting at 5 p.m. the Hy-Vee Grill and Dessert Station will begin selling food, and the parks and recreation department will serve popcorn and drinks. Upcoming bands include The RiverCity 6 June 7, Josh Duffee and Orchestra June 14 and Troy Rangel & Friends June 21. The full summer schedule is available on the City of Rock Island website.

Bettendorf Public Library summer concert series, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays: Faye's field, located south of the Bettendorf Public Library on 18th Street, is filled with music on Thursday evenings for the library's concert series. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or other outdoor seating. Ahead on the roster are Ten of Soul June 9, Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls June 16 and Atomic Blender June 23. The full lineup can be found on the library's online calendar of events.

Riverpalooza, 7 p.m. Thursdays: Davenport's new concert series, Riverpalooza, fills Thursday nights with music at Quinlan Court, 101 E. River Drive. Food trucks will park and sell food starting at 6 p.m., and Front Street Brewery will offer drinks. Looking ahead, the concert lineup includes Rebecca Casad & Alan Morrison on June 9, MVBS with Chris Beard June 16 and Zay June 23. A full schedule is available on the City of Davenport's online calendar.

Thursday Night Bass Street Landing Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m. Thursdays: The Moline Centre brings musicians and bands to Bass Street Landing Thursdays, along with food and drink vendors. People should bring lawn chairs to sit down and enjoy the show. The upcoming groups are Far Out 283 June 9, Glory Days Garage Band June 16 and Class of '82 June 23. A full schedule is posted on the Moline Centre Facebook page.

Live @ Five, 5 p.m. Fridays: River Music Experience hosts local music acts every Friday in its courtyard, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and food, but outside drinks are not allowed. Coming up on the roster are Joe Marcinek Band on June 10, Tony Hoeppner June 17 and The Last Glimpse June 24. The full schedule is posted on the River Music Experience website.

Bettendorf Park Band Summer Concerts, 7:30 p.m. Fridays: The Bettendorf Park Band holds free summer concerts Friday nights at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., along with ice cream socials. A full schedule of performances is available on the City of Bettendorf website.

Music in the Park, 5-8 p.m. Sundays: East Moline Main Street brings live music Sunday evenings to Runner's Park, 742 15th Ave. Food and drinks will be for sale at the park to enjoy during the concert. Upcoming performances include Phyllis & The Sharks June 12, Ten of Soul June 19 and Grupo Instinto June 26. More concerts can be found on the East Moline Main Street website.

