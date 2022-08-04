 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roundup: Quad-Cities events and festivals heat up in August

While the end of summer may be in sight, community events are heating up in the Quad-Cities. From car shows to arts and music festivals to a picture of thousands of kayaks and canoes on the Mississippi River, August is full of fun activities to enjoy.

Here's a roundup of festivals and events coming to the Quad-Cities this month: 

  • LeClaire Color Blaze 5KRunners and walkers will make their way through clouds of colorful pigments for a cause starting at 8 a.m. Aug. 6 in Hollyhock Park, 500 Reynolds St., LeClaire. Participants can sign up for $30, all proceeds go to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital to fight childhood cancer. 
  • Heartland British AutofestThe Quad City British Auto Club will bring examples of British engineering 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 6 to the LeClaire riverfront. The event is free and open to the public. 
  • TugfestThe 35th-annual Tugfest festivities will run Aug. 11-13, with the famous tug-of-war over the Mississippi River taking place noon Aug. 13 in LeClaire and Port Byron. In addition to the big event there will be a carnivals on both sides of the river, a parade at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 in LeClaire, a prince and princess pageant at 10 a.m. Aug. 12 in Port Byron, and more throughout the three-day celebrations.
  • Quad Cities Balloon FestivalThe Davenport sky will fill with larger-than-life balloons during the Quad Cities Balloon Festival Aug. 12-13 at Rhythm City Casino & Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Gates will open to the public 4 p.m. Aug. 12 and 3 p.m. Aug. 13 with food vendors and activities. Balloons will launch at 6 p.m. both days, and the balloon glow will occur at dusk. Admission is free.
  • Antique Automobile Club of America Central National Meet: Quad-Cities car enthusiasts will be able to view 150 antique vehicles at the Antique Automobile Club of America Central National Meet from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline. 
  • Alternating CurrentsA weekend of music, comedy, film discussion and more is coming to downtown Davenport and Rock Island Aug. 18-21. Spread throughout more than a dozen businesses and spaces, local and traveling artists will perform pieces and showcase their art free of charge. The Downtown Davenport Partnership organized the festival and created an app for people to track which events they'd like to see. 
  • Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage FestivalNonprofit Polyrhythms will bring back the Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage Festival Aug. 19-21, with a lineup of regional and local artists and other events. Performances will take place Aug. 19 and 20 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Rock Island, and Aug. 21 at Rivermont Collegiate, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf. The festival will also host its first Black Authors Forum and Book Fair 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 19. 
  • FloatzillaA crowd of kayakers and canoers will take to the Mississippi River Aug. 20 for Floatzilla 2022. The event will begin at 7 a.m., and participants will shove off from six sites to make their way to Lake Potter in Rock Island, where food trucks and activities will be waiting. Then they'll take a picture on the river. Registration costs $30 through Aug. 16, then changes to $35. 

