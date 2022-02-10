Roundup: Valentine's Day Weekend in the Quad-Cities

Love is in the air in the Quad-Cities, and businesses are ready to host happy couples, friends and anyone looking to celebrate. Here's a roundup of some of the deals and events happening this Valentine's Day weekend:

Galentine's Day at The Diner, Feb. 10: Who says this weekend is just about romance? The Diner, 421 W River Drive, Davenport, will offer $4 Flavored Mama-mosas and $14 Bottomless Mama-mosas on Friday. Those who dress in the colors of the season — reds and pinks — or accessorize with hearts and other Valentine's Day motifs will receive a complimentary classic Mama-mosa, coffee or other non-alcoholic beverage.

Shots through the Heart, 8 p.m. Feb. 11: In a special edition of Shots n' Giggles comedy show, lovelorn comedians will improvise bits during games with help from the audience and alcohol Feb. 11 at The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show, and attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets are available online and over the phone at 309-786-7733 ext. 2.

Overlook Village Valentine Booth 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 11: Residents of Overlook Village Senior Living, 941 6th St., Moline, will have everything you need to make a perfect Valentine's Day this Friday. The booth will offer cards, hot cocoa bombs, truffles, chocolate covered strawberry cupcakes, Oreo balls, pretzel sticks and more from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Proceeds will go to the Overlook Village Senior Living Walk to End Alzheimer's team.

Love Stories, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12: Ballet Quad Cities will tell new and classic tales of love this weekend at The Outing Club, 2109 Brady St., Davenport. The first half of the performance will include five dances created by four choreographers, and the second will be a performance of the Romeo and Juliet Suite. The evening shows will be accompanied by a buffet dinner prior to the performance. Doors open an hour before the program begins. Tickets are available online.

Valentine's in the Village, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 12: The Village of East Davenport will be bursting with Valentine's Day deals this Saturday, with businesses throughout the village offering specials. Participating businesses include Bayside Bistro, Calla, Camp McClellan Cellars, Coffee House, Doodads, Grumpy's Saloon, Just Because, Lagomarcinos, Mary's Diamonds and Jewelry, Mezzanine Boutique, Mint Green Boutique, Saints Boutique and Wide River Winery.

Bottom's Up Burlesque presents "Bloody Valentine," 8 p.m. Feb. 12: Bottom's Up Burlesque will return to The Speakeasy Feb. 12 for an all-new production showing the darker side of Valentine's Day, "Bloody Valentine." Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $18 the day of the show, and can be purchased online and over the phone at 309-786-7733 ext. 2. Attendees must be 18 or older.

Blue Cat Brewing Co. Valentine's Day dinner: Blue Cat Brewing Co., 113 18th St., Rock Island, is bringing out a special menu for two on Valentine's Day. For $80, a couple will get a starter, two main dishes, two soups or salads, one dessert, and the table for the night. Dinner will be served between 5-8 p.m., and customers are welcome to stay until 10 p.m. Reserve a table by calling 309-558-6063.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.