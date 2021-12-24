Roundup: What are you doing New Year's? There's plenty to choose from in the Quad-Cities

It's almost the new year, and the Quad-Cities is getting ready to celebrate. From food to shows to traditional parties, there are plenty of opportunities to ring in 2022.

So get the champagne glasses and confetti ready, here's a roundup of New Year's Eve events happening in the area:

Solitary Man: A Tribute to Neil Diamond, 8 p.m.-midnight: Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, is ringing in the new year by honoring Neil Diamond. Circa's Brad Hauskins will lead musicians and vocalists in the tribute while guests eat a meal and treats, grab a souvenir photo and enjoy the show. Tickets are $98 and can be purchased by calling (309) 786-7733 Ext. 2.

Bottom's Up Burlesque, 9 p.m.: Bottom's Up Burlesque has an all-new show to put on at The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island, to celebrate the start of 2022. The New Year's Eve performance is back for its ninth year, rolling out the red carpet for spectators. Tickets are $25 if bought early and $30 the day of the show, and can be purchased online.