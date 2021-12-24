Roundup: What are you doing New Year's? There's plenty to choose from in the Quad-Cities

It's almost the new year, and the Quad-Cities is getting ready to celebrate. From food to shows to traditional parties, there are plenty of opportunities to ring in 2022.
So get the champagne glasses and confetti ready, here's a roundup of New Year's Eve events happening in the area:
Solitary Man: A Tribute to Neil Diamond, 8 p.m.-midnight: Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, is ringing in the new year by honoring Neil Diamond. Circa's Brad Hauskins will lead musicians and vocalists in the tribute while guests eat a meal and treats, grab a souvenir photo and enjoy the show. Tickets are $98 and can be purchased by calling (309) 786-7733 Ext. 2.
Bottom's Up Burlesque, 9 p.m.: Bottom's Up Burlesque has an all-new show to put on at The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island, to celebrate the start of 2022. The New Year's Eve performance is back for its ninth year, rolling out the red carpet for spectators. Tickets are $25 if bought early and $30 the day of the show, and can be purchased online.
New Year's Eve Red Carpet Event, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.: Celebrate New Year's Eve in style this year at The Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. Guests will enjoy dinner by Zeke's Island Cafe, an open bar, live music, a magic show and champagne toast at midnight. Tickets cost $80 and are available for purchase online.
Howl at the Moon NYE Concert, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: The Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf, 1800 Isle Pkwy, is bringing dueling pianos to the stage to welcome 2022. Howl at the Moon dueling pianos will play party songs all night for people to dance and sing to. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online.
Jennie's Boxcar New Year's Eve Bash, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Street taco restaurant Jennie's Boxcar, 545 12th Ave., East Moline, is offering special menu items, live music and a tequila shot at midnight at the New Year's Eve Bash. Smooth Groove will perform as guests hang out, eat and party. Table reservations are required at $20 a seat.
1st Impression New Year's Eve Party, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Rock band 1st Impression will perform classic rock covers and their own music at The Gypsy Highway, 2606 W Locust St., Davenport. Grab some food and have some fun with activities and party favors to celebrate the new year. Cover charge is $10.
Heart Shot Ministry Davenport New Year's Celebration, 7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Heart Shot Ministry, 6509 NW Blvd., Davenport, is hosting its sixth-annual fundraiser New Year's celebration. The family-friendly event costs $10 per person, and will feature raffles, competitions, novelty shoots, and a 3D range. The group will take communion just after midnight.
CAVORTing into New Years, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.: Cavort, 229 Brady St., Davenport, is rounding out its first year in business with a New Year's Eve celebration. Guests will get to enjoy snacks, featured cocktails, house spirits and other drinks and celebrate together. Tickets cost $95 and must be purchased in-person or through Facebook Messenger in advance.
Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds New Year's Eve Bash, 6 p.m.-1 a.m.: North of 40 and Electric Shock will ring in the new year at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. There is a $5 cover charge, or tables can be reserved for $200. Tables include admission for eight people, champagne, beer and party favors. Smokin Butt's prime rib dinner is also available for purchase by calling (563)326-5338.
New Year's Eve Weekend Party, 7 p.m., Dec. 31 and 10:30 p.m. Jan. 1: Varieties Nightclub, 822 W. 2nd St., Davenport, is hosting two days of New Year's fun with drag shows, drink specials, food and chances to win prizes.