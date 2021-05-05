Saturday's Ballet Quad Cities performance has been rescheduled for May 29, 2021

Ballet Quad Cities has rescheduled its performance scheduled for Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Adler Theatre in Davenport to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, also at the Adler.

Ballet Quad Cities will perform along with the Quad City Symphony Orchestra's Trio and special guest Aaron Fullan. A news release from Ballet Quad Cities lists Fullan as an actor, composer and social media influencer from Clinton.

Ballet Quad Cities will feature the baseball-themed “Players,” the jazzy “Sugar Rum Fairy,” “Dream a Little Dream,” Meghan Phillips’ “Where Ever the Wind Takes Us” and more.

Quad City Symphony Orchestra musicians Emily Nash, associate concertmaster; Bruno Silva, violist; and Kit Polen, associate principal bass, will perform Music of Appalachia.

Reserved-seat tickets ($25) for the May 29 performance are available in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office (136 E. 3rd St.) and online at Ticketmaster.com. Also on sale at the box office are $10 tickets for students and seniors (60 years and up). Ticket inquiries also can be made at 563-326-8522.

Tickets to the socially-distanced event will be sold in pods. Guests must purchase all seats within a selected pod. Face coverings are required.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0