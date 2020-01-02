Sauer brothers present Beethoven celebration at Saturday concert

DAVENPORT – For the first time, the brothers and artistic co-directors of Chamber Music Quad Cities will perform with their wives locally at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Quad Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave.
Davenport natives Thomas Sauer (piano) and Gregory Sauer (cello) will present “Beethoven Year,” a holiday-time celebration of Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th year (1770–2020). In keeping with the spirit of the New Year, two of Beethoven’s lighter works are featured, the Variations for Piano Trio, Op. 44, and Cello Sonata, Op. 102, No. 1.
The joyous Piano Trio, K. 502 by W.A. Mozart and charming duets by Russian composers Reinhold Glière and Dmitri Shostakovich complete the program, according to a CMQC release. Performers will include violinists Lee Taylor (Greg’s wife) and Serena Canin (Tom’s wife).
The Sauer brothers established CMQC with pianist Robert Satterlee in 1994 as a nonprofit organization. Violinist David Bowlin, a Moline native, assumed artistic direction of CMQC in 2007; upon his departure in 2017, the Sauers returned as artistic co-directors.
Greg Sauer has performed concertos with orchestras such as the Houston Symphony, the Quad City Symphony, the Columbus (Ga.) Symphony, and Oklahoma City Philharmonic. He was appointed to the music faculty at Florida State University in 2006. He taught 11 years at the University of Oklahoma, and was named presidential professor in 2005.
Lee Taylor was a long-time member of the Atlanta Opera Orchestra and has played with the Alabama Symphony, Columbus Symphony, Atlanta Symphony, and Colorado Music Festival. As a teacher, she maintains an active home studio and is on the music faculties of The Westminster Schools and Perimeter College of Georgia State University. For many years, Taylor ran her own summer music camp for elementary violin students in Atlanta.
Serena Canin has been a member of the Brentano String Quartet since its founding in 1992. The group has received many honors since its inception, notably the first Cleveland Quartet Award and the 1995 Naumburg Chamber Music Award, and has held residencies at New York University, Princeton University and London’s Wigmore Hall. With the Quartet, she is in residence at the Yale School of Music.
Tom Sauer has performed often with her quartet and is a sought-after soloist and chamber musician in a wide range of repertoire. Recent appearances include Carnegie Hall, St. John’s College, Oxford, and the Chamber Music Societies of Lincoln Center, Boston, and Philadelphia.
A faculty member of Mannes and Vassar Colleges in New York, Sauer was founder and director of the Mannes Beethoven Institute, a summer program that ran for 15 seasons
CMQC tickets are $20, $5 for students, and can be purchased at chambermusicqc.org, or at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m. the night of the concert.