Scott Community College is hosting two, free special events Friday, May 3, including a talk from celebrity hairstylist and SCC alum Dean Banowetz.
At 1 p.m. in Room 1501 on the Belmont Campus (500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf), Banowetz will talk with students and the public about his experience as an SCC student and his personal story of perseverance, grit and success.
A native of DeWitt, Iowa, he earned his associate's degree at SCC in 1992 following a tour in the U.S. Army. Banowetz continued his cosmetology education, then went on to own three prominent salons in the Quad-Cities, according to his biography.
In 2000, he moved to Los Angeles, where he landed a gig on the series “Extra” and attended On Set Motion Picture Hair Academy to refine his practice. In 2002, Banowetz took a job on “American Idol,” where he was responsible for styling the hair of Ryan Seacrest, as well as all of the contestants.
Known as “the Hollywood Hair Guy,” Banowetz styles for celebrities and prime-time TV shows and specials, including “Shark Tank” (ABC), “So You Think You Can Dance,” “America’s Got Talent,” (NBC), Katy Perry’s AMA performance and Taylor Swift’s performance at the 56th annual Grammy Awards. He also recently wrote and self-published his first book, “The Dean’s List of Daddy Dos,” to help create basic hairdos for your daughter’s school photos, dances and family get-togethers.
Next on Friday, from 1:30-3 p.m., SCC is offering a free showing of “Suicide The Ripple Effect,” a new documentary that addresses the statistics, stigmas, culture, available resources and the real impacts of suicide on others.
At age 19, in the year 2000, Kevin Hines attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. He still struggles with many of the symptoms that led him to attempt to take his life, but he's on a mission to use his story to help others stay alive, according to a release from the college.
Hines — subject of the 93-minute documentary — has also been one of the catalysts in helping end a nearly 80-year long fight to construct suicide prevention net on the iconic San Francisco bridge.
The film takes a journey to better understand the ripple effects his suicide attempt had on his family, friends and the first responders who helped save him. He’s also working to shine light on inspirational individuals, families and organizations who are using personal pain to help others find the hope they need to heal, the SCC release said.
In the U.S. alone, there are one million suicide attempts in a given year and more than 40,000 deaths by suicide, the release said, noting research has shown that for every death by suicide, more than 115 people are directly affected and impacted.
Hines is an author, global public speaker and award-winning documentary filmmaker. He travels the world sharing his story of hope, healing, and recovery while teaching people of all ages the art of wellness and the ability to survive pain with true resilience, according to kevinhinesstory.com/bio.
In 2016, Mental Health America awarded him their highest honor, The Clifford W. Beers Award, for his efforts to improve the lives of and attitudes toward people with mental illnesses.