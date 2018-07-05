“Sicario: Day of the Soldado” is unnerving, relentlessly violent and incredibly reflective of real-life situations that are making the news at the moment. I’m not sure how long it took to make this movie from its concept to the final cut, but I do know that there was no way anyone could have predicted how hot a topic the United States/Mexico border would be.
Yes, one of the locations is McAllen, Texas.
The original 2015 "Sicario" was one of my favorite films of the year. Beautifully directed by the marvelous Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival,”) the actioner was about the complex loyalties and agendas behind drug cartels at the border.
This isn’t as thoughtful or as memorable, but it’s a compelling movie nonetheless.
Agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin again) is back. This time his assignment is to get to the bottom of terrorist attacks at the border. Once again he teams with Alejandro Gillick (Benicio del Toro again).
The title of the film can be translated as “Hitman: Day of the Soldier.”
Part of the plot involves the kidnapping of Isabela Reyes (Isabela Moner.) Alejandro and Graver are supposed to kidnap the girl, then take her to the United States so that the crime will be blamed on a rival cartel.
When all doesn’t go as planned, Gillick is supposed to get rid of the girl, but he has his own ideas about what to do with her.
Director Stefano Sollima doesn’t have the exquisite touch of Villeneuve, but the direction is solid. The story was written by one of my favorite screenwriters, Taylor Sheridan (the original "Sicario," “Wind River” and “Hell or High Water.”) It has the rough edges that so many of his other stories do.
Two of the story arcs, including the kidnapping, involve children; in one, we see how a boy becomes a soldier in a human-trafficking operation. An adolescent named Miguel (Elijah Rodriguez) lives near a border fence and easily becomes beholden to the cartel.
Although you still can follow along, I wouldn’t advise seeing the sequel until you’ve seen the original. The backgrounds of the characters are complex and more easily understood for those who have seen the first show.
This is bleak material that’s grownups-only fare. It doesn’t seem to have a political agenda. Like the first “Sicario,” it shows viewers how tangled the cartel and border situations are, and it offers no easy answers for the violence and trafficking, both human- and drug-related.
It’s a solid crime story and a fictional glimpse at an all-too-real problem that isn’t likely to be solved soon.