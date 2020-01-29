Second year of QC Beats streaming service celebrated Saturday in Davenport

The second year of the QC Beats streaming service kicks off at the Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport, with a free artist showcase at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
The performance will feature Quad-Cities bands with a free performance featuring The Common Faces, Riding Atlas and Subatlantic.
Built in partnership with the Davenport Public Library, River Music Experience, and St. Ambrose University, QC Beats is an online streaming audio collection, including original music of Q-C musicians and artists. It was launched in January 2019 with 15 area artists, and five have been added this year, including David G. Smith and Konrad (Jeff Konrad), who couldn't make the Saturday show, said Kate Dale, RME director of entertainment.
QC Beats is open to anyone in the Q-C area, and a committee of community members votes on the artists to include, based on various criteria, Dale said.
There were fewer selected this year due to budget constraints, since the artists are paid and there were more funds available the first year, she said.
Benefits of the service — streaming is free, but you must have a Davenport library card to download songs from the site — include "elevating musicians and connecting them with the larger community and local venues," according to the event description.
"Our partners established QC Beats not only to share local music but also to support local musicians," it says. QCBeats.org features artist pages with biographies and information about upcoming shows, links to the musicians' websites, social media, and online stores.
"We hope that QC Beats creates new fans and inspires listeners to support the artists who make the music," the event page says.