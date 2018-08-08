Please, Hollywood, please don’t make this a franchise.
As I feared, this is based on a series of books (and they could be very good —don’t judge by this film, please) by Alexandra Bracken. It’s possible this thing could spawn.
It isn’t even worth one film, let alone a series. “The Darkest Minds” is a mixture of “The Maze Runner,” “The Hunger Games” and any other dystopian-environment-themed “young adult” sci-fi. There’s a liberal sprinkling of “X-Men,” too.
Speaking of “Hunger,” this stars Amandla Stenberg, who played Rue in the original “Hunger Games.” She’s a fine actress, and the movie would be even worse without her presence.
There’s this “disease,” see, and only people of a certain age are affected. Some of the young people simply drop dead, which is a pretty shocking thing to see early on in the movie.
But the survivors end up with some symptoms that are more or less super-powers. You see, the virus makes the surviving people who are younger than 18 — adolescents and teenagers — really, really smart.
And it’s all different kinds of intelligence, too. You can tell what kind of super-smarts they have by the color of their eyes when they’re “activated.” Green means they’re very smart — I’m thinking acing-the-ACT smart. Some can manipulate electricity. Some can control other people’s minds.
Now, you’d think that the government would celebrate this new-found intelligence, and would gather all the kids together to figure out how to ensure everyone who catches the bug doesn’t die, but ends up super-smart. I mean, here’s a think tank at your disposal.
But no. The kids are herded into work camps, where they are controlled by physical threats. Ruby more or less grows up in this environment, where she manages to hide the fact that she’s an incredibly powerful Orange, so strong that her very life is at risk.
Naturally, escapes are involved, with Ruby and her friends using their minds to elude capture. At one point, Ruby uses her mind in an unintentionally hilarious rip-off of the original “Star Wars” that was so blatant my friend and I turned to each other and simultaneously whispered, “These are not the droids you’re looking for.”
The clichés and the contrivances are countless. Those who have seen other young-adult novels brought to the screen will recognize the nerdy guy, the handsome guy who may not be trustworthy ... on and on. In one instance, a character makes a joke about a Harry Potter character — yet another nod to a far-better story.
Speaking of which: There’s a scene in which one character reads aloud from “Watership Down,” one of my favorite books. Reading it would be a far more entertaining way to enjoy a couple of hours.