4 stars
I remember how I felt, back in 1984, when I saw “Repo Man,” a bizarre and thoroughly enjoyable film that became a cult movie, still a favorite among those of us who love the eccentric and clever story lines and characters.
I thought, “Wow. I’ll never see anything quite like this again.”
So far, that has been true. Although “Sorry to Bother You” isn’t quite like “Repo Man,” it shares its sense of off-the-wall humor, quirky characters and outlandish situations that grow more peculiar as the tale unfolds.
Brilliantly written and directed by Boots Riley (listen to his clever music on YouTube to get an idea of just how incredible this guy’s mind is) the movie starts out simply. Cassius “Cash” Green (Lakeith Stanfield, “Get Out”) needs a job because he so desperately wants to move out of his uncle’s garage.
“God made this land for all of us. Greedy people like you want to hog it to yourself and your family,” he tells his uncle.
He finds himself at an interview at Regal View, a seedy telemarketing agency where he brings a trophy and an award to prove that he’s a good candidate. Although the supervisor sees right through Cash, he hires him anyway because he has drive.
Cash calls people while they’re doing all sorts of things (I love the way Riley depicts this, with Cash — phone, desk and all — crashing into the situations that he interrupts).
A seasoned coworker (Danny Glover) advises Cash to “use your white voice.” Cash does (with dubbed voice provided by David Cross, of television’s “Arrested Development”), to phenomenal success.
Suddenly, Cash is a hero and a big shot at work. Meanwhile, his coworker Squeeze (Steven Yuen, “Okja” and television’s “The Walking Dead”) along with Cash’s artist girlfriend Detroit (Tessa Thompson, “Creed”) begin a rebellion against the telemarketing portion of the company that supposedly is enslaving people.
It’s obvious that the CEO (Armie Hammer, “Call Me By Your Name”) is up to something that is, if not criminal, underhanded. And the closer Cash gets to the guy at the top, the closer he gets to uncovering a secret that no one else may believe.
Like “Get Out,” this is so much more than an eccentric comedy. Its themes of power, loyalty and race, with Cash sacrificing his identity so that he can succeed and being forced to perform for a roomful of mostly white party goers, are effective and hard-hitting.
The acting is commendable all the way around for this wonderful troupe. Part art-house comedy, part instant cult classic, and wholly entertaining, this is brilliant stuff — one of the year’s best.
Rated: R for foul language, racial slurs, nudity, drug abuse, sexual situations and violence.
Running time: One hour and 45 minutes
At Cinemark, Davenport and Regal, Moline.