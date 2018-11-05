Rhythm City Casino Resort, Davenport, is bringing the rock band 38 Special to the Event Center stage on Jan. 19.
Tickets, priced $35 to $55, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, available at rhythmcitycasino.com, 844-852-4FUN or at The Market inside Rhythm City Casino Resort.
After more than four decades together, 38 Special boasts sales of more than 20 million albums and many arena-rock pop hits, including “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong” and “Chain Lightnin’,” according to a tour release.