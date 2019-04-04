Nearly everything about Spotlight Theatre's new production is big — except its pint-size, spunky co-star.
“It is, literally, a big show,” Becca Johnson, of Davenport, said this week of “Big: The Musical,” a 1996 adaptation of the 1988 Penny Marshall film starring Tom Hanks, with music by David Shire and lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr. She plays Susan, straight-laced vice president of marketing for the toy company, who falls in love with the story's hero, Josh Baskin.
The area community-theater premiere, less than a year after the Spotlight opened in the former Scottish Rite Cathedral, “Big” features its biggest cast yet — 26, including 10 children (ages 9-16), directed by Spotlight co-owner Brent Tubbs — and largest live orchestra, with eight musicians under music director Amy Trimble.
A review of a 2014 production at manhattandigest.com said: “All of the fun moments that made the movie such a hit are included in this stage version, along with some bouncy, memorable tunes that you’ll be humming on your way to the exit.”
In the production, Josh Baskin is sick of being an awkward 12-year-old kid. At a carnival, he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine to become "big." To his shock, his wish is granted. After an understandably awkward beginning, Josh is forced to do "adult" things like getting a job and a girlfriend. In the end, he discovers that there's much more to being an adult than he bargained for and learns that we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time, according to a synopsis.
Brennan Hampton, 13, of Rock Island (who just performed in Ballet Quad Cities' “Peter & The Wolf” and was in last fall's “Alice in Wonderland” at the Spotlight), plays little Josh.
“It's so cool,” he said of the spacious, soaring theater. “I love seeing the rafters up there.”
Ian Sodawasser, 26, of Davenport, plays big Josh, and first saw the movie when he was very young. “I watched it and I cried, and it's been such a special movie ever since. I love it.”
Playing a kid at heart “is not that tough for me,” said the veteran of the Spotlight's “Hunchback of Notre Dame” and “Gentlemen's Guide to Love & Murder.” “I definitely have childlike tendencies. I also remember that age so vividly and most of the stuff little Josh is going through, I can really relate to.”
The musical is faithful to the original screenplay, he said. “The piano scene is in it. It has most of the iconic bits that people are familiar with, and some other new added, funny scenes, too.”
“I love the scenes where I don't have many lines,” Sodawasser said. In one song, Brennan performs what big Josh is thinking as they share the stage. “It's fun playing a kid. I'm able to use my physicality a lot more than normal because kids act physically different than adults do.”
“From an acting standpoint, I get inspiration from him instead of him getting inspiration from me,” Brennan said. “I act like what he's acting.”
“It's fun because I've known Ian for 10 years. We went to high school together,” Johnson said, noting they graduated from Davenport Central (she in 2011), doing shows and show choir there. “She's definitely a different character for me personally. It's been good; it's been a challenge. Her style of singing is much different than I'm used to as well. I feel like it's helping me grow as an actor, too.”
Johnson's many credits include “Rock of Ages” at Moline's Black Box Theatre and “Reefer Madness” at Davenport's QC Theatre Workshop. Susan is a more subtle, sweetcharacter. “I'm using a part of my voice I don't really get to use. I'm excited to show people that aspect, not just a belter. I can sing sweeter too. She's more a businesswoman. In the beginning of the show, she's uptight. She loosens up as the show goes on. I'm not used to playing the uptight; I'm usually the one who's crazy, free-spirited.”
The Spotlight is special for both actors, partly because Sodawasser met his girlfriend, Alexis Lotspeich (who does costume design) doing “Hunchback,” and Johnson is the building manager; she operates her Green Room Bakery out of the lower level, and has taught children's theater there.
“The ambition with all of the shows — each one presents different challenges. I really like that,” Sodawasser said. “Just the range of things I've been able to do here is really cool, too."
Johnson is close to Brent and Sara Tubbs and is proud to have been involved since the theater started. “It's become my home,” she said. “I'm gonna finish it as long as I can. Just being here from the beginning, I love this building. I'm here so much, and it's where I want to be too. Spending so much time here is becoming who I am.”
Sara Tubbs, who was in “Gentlemen's Guide,” plays Josh's mom, and has the stirring ballad “Stop, Time,” about the fleeting nature of childhood. “Seriously, it's the hardest I've ever had to sing in a show. It's exactly where I am in my life with my children right now.”
The song where Sodawasser dances on the toy store's piano keyboard is literally “Fun.” “That song is called 'Fun,' and it is,” he said. “Everyone's waiting for that scene. That's the cover of the DVD.”