The musical “The Spitfire Grill,” opening Friday at the Spotlight Theatre, is special for its trio of female leads.
The folk-inflected, 2001 off-Broadway show won the Richard Rodgers Production Award from The American Academy of Arts and Letters and was staged in 2011 by Richmond Hill in Geneseo, among more than 600 productions worldwide to date.
“The first time, I didn't know the show, but man, it grows on you,” Nancy Teerlinck, who plays the no-nonsense owner (Hannah) of the titular grill, said recently. She had the same role at RHP. “We've talked about this to multiple people who have done it, and other casts outside this area, and everybody is like, 'I don't know what it is about this show.' ”
“It's for once, a female-lead heavy show, which is nice, but it's that old adage of, it's where friends become family,” Teerlinck said. “That's the whole gist of the show. Everybody's got this deep, dark past."
In the story, a feisty parolee (Percy, played by Megan Warren) follows her dreams, based on a page from an old travel book, to a small town in Wisconsin and finds a place for herself working at Hannah's grill. It's for sale, but there are no takers for the only eatery in the depressed, rural town, so newcomer Percy suggests to Hannah that she raffle it off. Entry fees are $100 and the best essay on why you want the grill wins. Soon, mail is arriving by the wheelbarrow full and things are cookin' at the Spitfire Grill.
“She doesn't have anybody; she decides I'm gonna move to this town,” Warren said of her role, after five years in prison. “I don't know what awaits me, but I don't have anything else. It's all about the relationships — the strained and the ones that become like family.”
“Through the show, this is where she belongs and where she's found a home,” Warren said of the Spitfire, noting you find out dark secrets about Percy, and ultimately what drove her to crime.
Spotlight co-owner Sara Tubbs plays Shelby, married to Caleb (a former quarry foreman played by Chris Tracy), who's a timid, weak housewife. He overpowers her; she does what he says.
Through Percy, she “wants to find her own strength and stand up for herself,” Tubbs said. “They learn from each other. She opens up, becomes more vulnerable and my character gets more strong.”
With a pre-recorded instrumental score (penned by James Valcq) of cello, violin, guitar, accordion and piano, “The music is gorgeous,” she said. “You don't hear an accordion that often in a musical.”
After its premiere, New York magazine critic John Simon wrote: “It is not often that material moves me to tears, but this was one of those occasions. 'The Spitfire Grill' has the heart and soul that your 'Producers' and 'Full Montys' cannot begin to approach. What even in normal times would be a joy is, in these troubled ones, sheer nourishment.”
Other critics commented on the show's poignancy after the Sept. 11 attacks. “If after the events of recent weeks you need any reason at all to embrace life again, the musical you've been waiting for has arrived. 'The Spitfire Grill' is one of the most heartfelt musicals of recent years, its homespun charms as inviting as a warm winter blanket,” according to a Talkin’ Broadway review.
Teerlinck identifies with her character, though she says Hannah doesn't open up much to anybody.
“She had a series of things happen that send her into a tailspin,” she said. “She's a very interesting character to play because you can play her about 10 different ways.”
Chris Tracy also was the same part in the RHP version, and the Spotlight cast — directed by Kelsey Walljasper — features Chase Austin, Jackie Patterson and Brant Peitersen as the mysterious, unnamed character, The Visitor. “You do who find out who it is, and it is shocking,” Tubbs said.
“It's neat because the three of us have a pretty close relationship outside this production,” Terrlinck said of her co-stars. “It really translates onto the stage. It's so easy to do the things you need to do, except when I have to yell at these faces. I mean seriously, look at these faces. I have to be crabby and mean at times. It's like, this is horrible. That's acting.”
Tubbs agreed, saying: “It's really fun. We're all so close. When you're in a tight-knit cast like that, it works.”
“People can relate to it, Warren said. "I think the show does a good job of touching every issue, like marital relationships; relationships with your children; relationships with your boss.”
Unlike many musicals, everything doesn't resolve, Teerlinck said. “It maintains the integrity of real life,” Warren said, noting relationships evolve. “In real life, everything doesn't get tied up neatly.”
Another unique aspect is that the set — designed and built by Jay Whitmore — extends to the Spotlight floor, in front of the stage, typically used for about 40 seats (among the theater's 500 capacity).
“We feel like this is an intimate show, and we wanted to bring the actors close to the audience,” Tubbs said. “We wanted to keep things fresh.”
At Richmond Hill's version, one section of seats was removed, to accommodate the set's grill and musicians.
Whitmore, a Davenport-based emergency medical technician, also designed the set for “Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder,” this past February, and was on stage for “The Happy Elf” at Spotlight.
“For as large as it is, it's nice to have something solid, you don't have worry about pieces you're wheeling in and out,” Whitmore said of the single “Spitfire” set. “I can make something that's permanent and the actors can trust it. They don't need to move it around.”
“His stuff is just so solid, everything he builds,” Tubbs said.
Warren does double-duty as the show's music director, after becoming the Spotlight's in-house music director, including teaching voice, after working as choir director at Geneseo Middle School.
“We just work so well together and she approached us and said 'I'd really love to do this',” Tubbs said. “It's hard trying to find music directors for shows. If you have somebody that's wonderful; they want to work with you and you want to work with them, it's great.”