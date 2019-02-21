Ian Sodwasser and Brett Mutter are the very models of the modern major musical-theater star.
The two dazzling young actors, both in their 20s, head a phenomenal cast in the area premiere of “A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder,” a delightfully daffy, droll musical at the Spotlight Theatre. The Tony-winning 2013 show is a mighty challenge — especially given the voluminous verbiage and wit in its often fast-moving lyrics — but the confident, capable Sodawasser and Mutter make it appear effortless.
When the low-born Monty Navarro (Sodawasser) finds he's ninth in line for an earldom in the wealthy D'Ysquith family in 1907 England, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight, and sets down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives — all colorfully played by Mutter — without being caught and become the Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind.
Following the Spotlight's perfect opening last fall of its first main musical, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “Gentleman's Guide” — given its generous classical and operetta influences — again seems ideal for the soaring grandeur and imposing architecture of the former Scottish Rite Cathedral space. And given Spotlight co-owner Brent Tubbs' experience in comedy, he makes the optimal director, coordinating the shenanigans with a deft hand.
Sodawasser creates a sympathetic, utterly conflicted hero who pursues his serial killing methodically, but with humbleness and unpretentiousness that's missing from most everyone else in Monty's crazy family.
Sodawasser shows off both tender, poignant vocal lines (such as in “Foolish to Think”), and unerring instinct for just the right tempo, emotion and timing, with masterfully crisp diction, which is important in the numbers packed with words (such as “Poison in My Pocket”). The clever, refined score has music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak and the book and other lyrics by Robert L. Freedman.
Arguably the biggest test for each production is the single actor tasked with embodying all eight murder victims, as well as another surprise family member at the end. And Brett Mutter, a 25-year-old Ohio native, tackles the D'Ysquith family roles with manic glee and abandon. It's an actor's dream (or nightmare, depending on your attitude), playing dress-up for these ridiculous characters.
Running through each, in Mutter's dominating interpretation, is self-assurance bordering on flamboyance or imperiousness. His first death is as an old, inebriated clergyman who ascends to the bell tower with Monty and meets his maker after a gust of wind (and a little help) sends him to the pavement.
Among Mutter's funniest roles are naturally the silliest, which abound here. The top is Henry, an effeminate beekeeper who fairly flits and skips about. The tango-style “It's Better With a Man” is a riot, and reflects the show's breezily winking, self-mocking nature, clearly not taking itself too seriously — except in the romantic travails of Monty. Mutter also gets to show off as two eccentric women, wearing dresses with clearly visible slacks on underneath.
He's in love with the haughty Sibella, a true prima donna beautifully played with radiance and cunning by Jenny Winn. Sibella is disdainful of Monty's lack of wealth and position and gets engaged to a rich, unseen beau, Lionel.
Monty falls for Henry's sister, Phoebe (played by Sara Tubbs, the director's wife), who seems the opposite of Sibella — kind, pious and virtuous. Their Act 2 trio, “I've Decided to Marry You,” is a stunning masterstroke of staging and surging musicality. Monty is torn between two lovers and Phoebe sings of her plan to marry him, on the right side of one door, as Sibella tries to listen in on the left side of another, with Monty in the middle, trying to keep them apart. It ends in spectacular fashion with a big, impressive high note for Tubbs.
Toward the end of the show, we hear Winn and Tubbs blend their bright, crystalline voices together, and it's a pleasure to see these Q-C musical veterans finally share a stage.
The cast includes Nancy Teerlinck, Kevin Pieper, Megan Warren and Brant Peitersen.
The theater uses a projection system for the first time, for backdrops. But that's the only major disappointment as the many projections on a wrinkled pale curtain are barely visible, faded, and each image not taking up nearly the entire backdrop as it should. In the occasional times the stage lights went down, you could make out what the photo was supposed to look like.
This is also the first Spotlight show with live musicians, including music director Karl Bodenbender on keyboard, accompanied by another keyboard and a clarinet/flute player.