Sugar and spice and everything nice: Gingerbread houses are a fun holiday activity the whole family can enjoy

For the Hains family, Christmas means gathering around the kitchen table to create and decorate a gingerbread house each year.
It's a cherished tradition for Karen and Andrew Hains of Bettendorf, who have built magical memories with their four daughters, Ella, 19, Naomi, 17, Lydia, 14, and Rose, 11, since Ella was 4.
"Most of the time we have a gingerbread house set up and have as part of our Christmas decorations," Karen said. "We usually make it Thanksgiving weekend and leave it up until after Christmas."
Karen, Ella, Lydia and Rose gathered on a recent Saturday to decorate their gingerbread house. Using a kit, the sisters took turns frosting the house Karen had assembled.
Small dishes in green, blue, red, pink and yellow were set out on the table, each holding gumdrops, peppermints, candy trees and stars. Clear decorating bags filled with white frosting were ready.
"Does that look like snow?" Ella asked, holding up a freshly frosted piece of gingerbread.
Rose piped frosting to secure peppermint candies, creating a peppermint pathway to the front door.
Lydia enjoys how the tradition brings the family together.
"We usually do it all together," Lydia said. "We'll all get in the kitchen and put the candies in different bowls. It's a fun time because we're all laughing, having fun and we have Christmas music on. But we're not allowed to eat any of the candy as we're putting it on."
Karen laughed and said, "it's a necessary rule or there wouldn't be any candy left."
A gingerbread house doesn't have to be difficult. Graham crackers are great for young children, and kits are readily available, complete with cookie panels, icing and candy.
"It is so much easier to just open the box and go," Karen said. "We've definitely learned over the years what works best, like warming up the frosting and having a sturdy base. We've never tried making it from scratch. The process of decorating it together is the point."
Gingerbread houses date back to 16th Century Germany, where they became part of Christmas tradition. Their popularity rose when the Grimm Brothers wrote "Hansel and Gretel" in 1812 about a brother and sister who discover a witch and her gingerbread house decorated in gum drops and candy in the German forest.
And you may not know it, but National Gingerbread House Day is Dec. 12.
Gingerbread houses have evolved into elaborate mansions and story-telling scenes, which led to national and local contests that attract professional and amateur decorators competing for prizes.
The beloved Gingerbread Village at the annual Quad City Arts Festival of Trees celebration has awarded ribbons to the area's best bakers and decorators.
Rose took home first place and a blue ribbon last year in the Youth Gingerbread Art category for her reproduction of the Eiffel Tower using sugar cubes. The theme was "Christmas Around the World."
"It was pretty challenging," Rose said. "It took me a few days; I had to wait for it to dry. It had to be 16 inches tall. I was very surprised when I got first place."
"She didn't want any help," Karen said. "We planned it out on graph paper for the sugar cubes and compared it to pictures of the Eiffel Tower. It did take many days because of the drying and adding on of more sugar cubes."
But with the Festival of Trees virtual this year, the Hains family will keep their gingerbread house for themselves.
"I like putting it together and seeing it all done at the end," Rose said. "When we do it on our own, it makes me happy."
Karin Woods, 62, of Davenport, uses the traditional method. As an experienced professional baker, Woods makes her own gingerbread dough and spends hours assembling and decorating individual masterpieces.
Woods made her first professional gingerbread house in 2007 and has competed in many Festival of Trees Gingerbread House competitions, winning about 25 ribbons in all.
"One year I got Best in Show, first place, second place and third place," she said.
Woods, known locally as "The Quad-City Cake Lady," estimates she's created more than 300 gingerbread houses or scenes in the last 13 years.
"I'm a baker and I love to bake," she said. "I got into doing gingerbread because I thought, what a great way to show my talent, display it at Festival of Trees, and get my name out there."
Woods said anybody can make a gingerbread house from scratch. She made one with her granddaughter last year, who was six-years-old at the time, and let her do most of the work.
"You can make a tiny house and put in 30 hours, or you can do a humongous house and put in 300 hours. It should be for fun; it's super simple."
Woods said her favorite creation was a beach house, with a Spanish-tiled roof, a palm tree with wind-blown palm fronds, seashell-shaped windows, blue mosaic tile work and two gingerbread surfboards leaning up against the house.
Draw out your pattern or get templates online for free, she said. She recommends a sturdy gingerbread recipe that hardens well and royal icing as the glue that holds the structure together.
"The thing I love most about gingerbread houses is being creative; coming up with something new or different," she said. "Gingerbread is not hard. I think everybody should try it with their kids. Make it fun."
