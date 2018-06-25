The main “Superfly” character still is named Youngblood Priest (arguably the coolest-ever name for a character).
But this time, he drives a classy Lexus through the streets of Atlanta, compared to the Cadillac in the original movie, which was set in New York.
Trevor Jackson (television’s “Grown-ish”) plays Priest as a drug dealer with class and intelligence. He wants to get out of the game — after all, he has made enough money, which is obvious by his attire, his hairstyle and the gorgeous mansion where he lives with his two girlfriends.
Priest is no coward, but he has learned not to erupt into violence. When he runs into the wrong man one night, violence does ensue. Now Priest will have to decide what measures to take and whom he can trust. He needs to move fast to avoid a war that’s brewing.
This interesting ensemble is a really good one. Jason Mitchell (“Straight Outta Compton”) is terrific as Eddie, Priest’s right-hand man, whose loyalties never are clear. Big Boi shows up as the corrupt, powerful Mayor Atkins, who certainly is a leader but who also has his flaws. And Jennifer Morrison (“Warrior”) is one tough cookie as a crooked detective who will stop at nothing for gain. And then there’s Michael Kenneth Williams as Scatter, Priest’s martial-arts trainer and supplier.
The action includes some chases and shootings. This is not your “PG-13”-type of violence, so it’s not for the kids or the squeamish.
Director X. (aka Julien Christian Lutz) gives this movie a slick, stylish look (he is a veteran director of numerous music videos). One of the best scenes is a “training” scene between Scatter and Priest — some of it is shown in silhouette, and its special lighting makes its really engaging.
In 1972, I was too young to be admitted to “R”-rated movies. But I remember hearing the music of “Superfly,” and then seeing the movie later on VHS tape.
No other musician’s music could help tell a story like Curtis Mayfield’s did on the original soundtrack. His hit song “Superfly” was like nothing I’d ever heard before. I particularly like “Freddie’s Dead,” from that classic soundtrack.
While I watched the new version, I really missed Mayfield’s touch, although the soundtrack with music by Future, featuring the likes of Lil Wayne and Young Thug, is solid. And there’s a great nod to Mayfield in the use of “Pusherman.” It’s new music for a new generation.
If you like the reboot, be sure to see or revisit the original. Each of the movies reflects the era in which it is set.