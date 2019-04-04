A Syrian refugee will be a special guest violinist with Nova Singers, under the direction of Laura Lane, in their new concert, “Home,” at 4 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport.
Guest violinist Mariela Shaker will accompany the ensemble and share some of her experiences as a refugee from Syria. A graduate of the Arabic Institute of Music in Aleppo in 2011, Shaker survived the war in Syria and in 2013 received a scholarship to attend Monmouth College in western Illinois, according to a Nova Singers release.
In 2015, she gave her debut at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.., in celebration of World Refugee Day and was named a Champion of Change for World Refugees by President Barack Obama. She is a High Profile Supporter for UNHCR, Service Ambassador for Points of Light, and Peace Ambassador for World Council of Arameans, according to the release.
Her courageous story has been profiled nationwide, and through her music, “Mariela is trying to build bridges, promote peace and raise awareness for the plight of the Syrian people,” the release said.
Despite her prior schooling, she said, "I feel like it was here, in the United States, where I began my life,” according to an article at monmouthcollege.edu. She stressed her gratitude to the U.S. government and to groups like the Syrian Community Network that eased her transition to life in her new country. Having received several offers from graduate schools and conservatories, she chose Chicago's DePaul University to pursue her master's degree in music.
"In Syria, we really are in need of musicians as much as we are in need of engineers and doctors,” Shaker said. “Music is what we need now in order to learn how to give, live and love without borders."
"Mariela's story is one of great grace in the face of great adversity," said Monmouth College president Clarence Wyatt. "Her musical talent is exceptional, but her unshakable faith that good resides in us all is truly extraordinary. A woman of profound character and courage, Mariela reminds us that the humanity that unites us should outweigh all that seeks to divide us."
As part of Sunday's concert, Nova Singers held a poetry contest for Galesburg elementary school children and commissioned internationally-known composer Carol Barnett to set their words to music. The world premiere of the new work, “Home Is…” will be presented at this concert.
“This is not just a concert — we have so much going on that this will be more like a concert event,” director Laura Lane said in the release. “First, we celebrate our ancestors with folk songs from Ireland and Mexico and a song about grandmothers. Then we visit the Middle East, singing two pieces in Arabic.
“Mariela Shaker and Casey Dierlam will join us on violin and piano to perform Eric Whitacre’s exquisite 'Five Hebrew Love Songs.' There are gorgeous American folk songs on the second half,” she said, noting the most exciting part will be the world premiere of “Home Is…”
“I’m so proud of the students who submitted poems to our contest and thrilled with the new piece that Carol Barnett has written for us,” Lane said. “Carol really has lifted up and brought to life the words and ideas of our local young people. They have so much wisdom to tell us about the meaning of home.”
Barnett studied at the University of Minnesota and lives in Minneapolis. “I am most interested in communicating with my listeners by using musical language familiar to them, then adding something new,” she said in the Nova release.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, and free for students, available at novasingers.com or at the door.