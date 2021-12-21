TaxSlayer Center ranks 5th in U.S. for arenas under 12,000 seats

The TaxSlayer Center in Moline ranks 5th in the nation for concert ticket sales for arenas under 12,000 seats and 73rd overall worldwide in Pollstar Magazine's list of the top 200 arena venues for concert ticket sales in its year-end analysis report for 2021.
The TaxSlayer Center sold 40,771 tickets for concerts that grossed $2,360,417 after reopening in July in a year that was shortened due to the pandemic.
"Thank you to all our partners in the live entertainment industry for working with us as to provide entertainment for the Quad-City community as we emerged from a 16-month shut-down this past summer.” said TaxSlayer Center Executive Director Scott Mullen. “It’s great to see all the upgrades we completed during that downtime contributing to provide a safer experience for all our acts and guests as we work our way back to normalcy in the new year.”
Several exciting acts have already been announced for 2022, including:
• Globetrotters - Jan 1
• Hoosier Arenacross Nationals - Jan 21-22
• JoJo Siwa - Feb 4
• Jeff Dunham - Feb 26
• MVC WBB Tournament – Mar 10-13
• Tool – Mar 17
• One Night of Queen – Mar 19
• WWE – Mar 20
• Korn – Mar 25
• World’s Toughest Rodeo – April 2-3
• Frankie Valli – Apr 9
• Santana – April 15
• Chicago – Apr 19
• Monster Jam – April 23
• Matchbox 20 & Wallflowers - Jun 18
For a full list of upcoming events, please visit www.taxslayercenter.com
