TaxSlayer Center ranks 5th in U.S. for arenas under 12,000 seats

The TaxSlayer Center in Moline ranks 5th in the nation for concert ticket sales for arenas under 12,000 seats and 73rd overall worldwide in Pollstar Magazine's list of the top 200 arena venues for concert ticket sales in its year-end analysis report for 2021.

"Thank you to all our partners in the live entertainment industry for working with us as to provide entertainment for the Quad-City community as we emerged from a 16-month shut-down this past summer.” said TaxSlayer Center Executive Director Scott Mullen. “It’s great to see all the upgrades we completed during that downtime contributing to provide a safer experience for all our acts and guests as we work our way back to normalcy in the new year.”