I knew little about "Teen Titans Go!” except that it existed before I saw this movie.
And was I ever surprised at how much fun it is. “Teen Titans GO! To the Movies” is, of all things, a musical. It reminded me a lot of “The Powerpuff Girls: The Movie” and just a little of the more recent “My Little Pony: The Movie.” All three have bright, stylized animation. The Teens share a certain edge with the Girls.
The movie is based on the animated television series.
The teens are a group of superheroes led by Robin (as in “Batman and…”) who is voiced by Scott Menville.) Robin is pretty full of himself, but simply doesn’t realize how obnoxious he can be.
Beast Boy (Greg Cipes) is a sort of comic-relief character. Cyborg (Khary Payton) previously was a human but has had some body parts replaced. Raven (Tara Strong) is quiet and powerful, and has to keep reminding the others that she has magnificent powers that can get them out of all sorts of awkward situations.
Starfire (Hynden Walch) is an alien princess with odd sentence structure (she adds extra “thes” to her sentences). Walch, not so incidentally, is from Davenport, and has done all sorts of work, including a role in the classic movie “Groundhog Day.”
In the movie, Robin decides he should have his own superhero movie. After all, the other superheroes all have one. Why can’t he? He knows he’s a sidekick but he still thinks he could be a superstar if given the opportunity and a solid arch-nemesis.
The Titans manage to make the acquaintance of Hollywood director Jade Wilson (Kristen Bell), whom Robin approaches about a film.
In the meantime, the villain Slade (Will Arnett) comes along, bound to wreak havoc. This gives Robin a chance to prove that he, too, can take down a powerful criminal.
Even though this is a DC movie, it contains nods to Marvel characters, including Deadpool. And yes, Stan Lee himself shows up in a cameo, just as he does in the Marvel movies.
I’m going out on a limb here, so I’m just going to say it: I think this movie also contains what may be the best song of the year. Remember how funny “Everything is Awesome” was in “The Lego Movie?” Well, in a wonderfully psychedelic sequence, Michael Bolton sings the hilarious “Upbeat Inspirational Song About Life.”
This is wacky, enjoyable fun for kids, who will appreciate the characters, and adults, who will appreciate the pop-culture references throughout.
P. S. There's a post-credits extra scene that will delight Teen Titans fans.