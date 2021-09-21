Q&A: Theresa Caputo heads to the Adler Theatre

A: So it's like any other reading. I try to explain to people what I do, whether there's five people or 5,000 people. It is an experience, it’s Spirit giving us the gift of knowing that they are still with us just in a different way. There might be a lot of common things that spirit might talk about or refer to, maybe the way that they died or a common burden that they carried, but the unique thing is that I have Spirit validated to the person that they're speaking to. It's something completely unique to that person. So it's something that they would never expect their loved one to bring up or talk about. It could be something that happened years ago. They might talk about things that have happened since they died, and then they will also make reference to things that they haven't shared with anyone else here in the physical world, maybe things that they said to their loved ones in their own personal thoughts or prayers. Maybe it was a conversation that they had on the way over to the show. It is so personal and so detailed to only that individual, and whether someone believes — I don't like to use the word belief, I choose the word understand — what I do, there's no way that I could find out these things, and it truly validates that there is more to life than just time in the physical world.