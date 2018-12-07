MOLINE — If you play the tuba or the euphonium, you’re welcome to join the 27th annual QC TubaChristmas concert Saturday in the former Younkers Court at SouthPark Mall in Moline.
At 10 a.m., tuba and euphonium players will meet in SouthPark at the empty store space near Von Maur for a quick rehearsal. The free annual concert is planned 2-3 p.m.
Dusty Johnson, QC TubaChristmas participant and band director at Tipton, Iowa, will lead the group this year. Now presented around the world, TubaChristmas concerts began more than 40 years ago in New York City by Harvey Phillips as a tribute to his teacher and mentor William J. Bell, born Christmas Day 1902, and American composer Alec Wilder, who died on Christmas Eve 1980, according to event sponsor Griggs Music.
The first TubaChristmas event was in New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza Ice Rink by Paul Lavalle in 1974.
QC TubaChristmas concert organizer Chris Foster says typically more than 100 tuba and euphonium players take part in the local concert.
“We have people from Scott, Rock Island, Jo Daviess, Cedar and Dubuque counties who come together for the concert,” he said, adding the music was arranged by Wilder.
“Wilder was the arranger of the traditional Christmas music performed at TubaChristmas,” he said. “Because of the work done by William J. Bell, Alec Wilder and Harvey Phillips, the tuba and euphonium have been brought out of being background instruments and treated with respect as solo instruments.”
The $10 registration to play includes a commemorative button. Players may register at the venue before rehearsal. For more details, visit griggsmusic.com/qctubachristmas.