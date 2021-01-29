The 5 must-watch movies about the presidency.

Executive Action (1973)

Burt Lancaster was really interested in the assassination of JFK. So he financed a film about it. There's a lot here that laid the groundwork for Stone's "JFK."

The Paralax View (1974) and All the President's Men (1976)

Both movies are about journalists as detectives, running down leads and digging up sources. "All the President's Men" is one of the best films of the 1970s — and it's a reality-based story grounded in reporting that exposed the Watergate cover-up.

Winter Kills (1979)

Written by Richard Condon and directed by William Richert. This absurdist look at the assassination of JFK stars a young Jeff Bridges and a long list of old stars from the 1940s and 1950s. Legend has it the film was bankrolled in cash, by a couple of mobsters who later disappeared.

JFK (1991)

Director Oliver Stone's opus was the most visually daring of his career to that point and attracted a wide array of well-known actors to play even small roles. While the film's subject was challenging and controversial for its time, its style and rhythm was the high point in Stone's career.

