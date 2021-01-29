The 5 must-watch movies about the presidency.

A disputed presidential election. The Capitol building is stormed by — depending how you view it — insurrectionists bent on a coup or patriots seeking to send Donald Trump to a second term in the nation's highest office.
The state of presidential politics in 2021 sounds like a scenario out of a movie directed by Oliver Stone.
There is, of course, no shortage of feature-length films about presidents. Here are five of the very best — and a few more must-sees aimed at those who like their politics with a dash of the real, or imagined, deep state.
Top 5 Must-Watch Movies About Presidents
1. Frost/Nixon (2008)
Ron Howard directed this retelling of David Frost's famous interviews with former President Richard Nixon. It's as much about journalism as Nixon's admission of committing crimes in the run-up to the Watergate scandal, "Frost/Nixon" remains relevant today because it is one of the cinema's few sober meditations on the limits of presidential power.
2. Young Mr. Lincoln (1939)
Bummed out by "Frost/Nixon?" Try John Ford's loving retelling of the Lincoln-as-lawyer legend. Ford is famous for his films with John Wayne, but he made two great movies with Henry Fonda — "The Grapes of Wrath" and "Young Mr. Lincoln."
3. Dr. Strangelove (1964)
Once upon time, Peter Sellers was one of the more daring actors in the world. In director Stanley Kubrick's dark, funny vision of nuclear war Sellers played three roles — including the President of the United States. As an Air Force general, George C. Scott roared and rasp his way to everlasting fame. Sellers played the president as a whining, out-of-touch near-idiot. Laughing on the way to nuclear annihilation? Comedy on film has rarely ever been so bold.
4. Lincoln (2012)
You can watch John Ford's film, then follow it up with Steven Spielberg's vision of Lincoln as president. The real draw is Daniel Day-Lewis, who reminds us why he won a Best-Actor Academy Award for this work. The source material for this film is historian Doris Kearns Goodwin's "Team of Rivals."
5. Bob Roberts (1992)
This little-seen flick was written, directed, and starred Tim Robbins. The quick synopsis: A conservative populist with ties to at least one unnamed intelligence agency takes dark money and runs for president while singing folk ballads inspired by Ayn Rand. Throw in a weird and disturbing performance from a very young Jack Black. It's subplot of illegal arms sales funding a presidential campaign made some folks uneasy, and Artisan Entertainment dumped it to DVD just once — in 2000.
Assassinations, conspiracies and political paranoia
Most film critics say the age of political paranoia in American film started as Watergate unfolded and citizens started to distrust elected officials in Washington, D.C. Others point to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy.
That's all true. But even before JFK was gunned down on Elm Street in Dallas, political conspiracies were the stuff of celluloid nightmares. Here's a chronological list of the obvious and some deep cuts:
Suddenly (1954)
Frank Sinatra stars as a man plotting to shoot the president from the window of a home. The underrated Sterling Hayden plays the head of the household held hostage.
Manchurian Candidate (1962)
Sinatra again. Conspiracy much? Ol' Blue Eyes is joined by Laurence Harvey and Janet Leigh in the granddaddy of all assassination conspiracies. Written by Richard Condon. Remember that name.
The Price of Power (1969)
What if I told you the first movie about the assassination of JFK was actually an Italian-Spanish co-production directed by Tonino Valerii? This western is, on the surface, a yarn about the attempted assassination of President John Garfield. Garfield was assassinated in 1881, but this film uses the facts and conspiracies theories about JFK's killing to create an earlier attempt on Garfield's life.
Executive Action (1973)
Burt Lancaster was really interested in the assassination of JFK. So he financed a film about it. There's a lot here that laid the groundwork for Stone's "JFK."
The Paralax View (1974) and All the President's Men (1976)
Both movies are about journalists as detectives, running down leads and digging up sources. "All the President's Men" is one of the best films of the 1970s — and it's a reality-based story grounded in reporting that exposed the Watergate cover-up.
Winter Kills (1979)
Written by Richard Condon and directed by William Richert. This absurdist look at the assassination of JFK stars a young Jeff Bridges and a long list of old stars from the 1940s and 1950s. Legend has it the film was bankrolled in cash, by a couple of mobsters who later disappeared.
JFK (1991)
Director Oliver Stone's opus was the most visually daring of his career to that point and attracted a wide array of well-known actors to play even small roles. While the film's subject was challenging and controversial for its time, its style and rhythm was the high point in Stone's career.