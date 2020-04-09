The Avey Grouws Band: Local group hits Billboard chart and keeps positive despite COVID-19

“It is extremely rare to get an album on the Billboard charts. It shows the support that they have to be able to not only get on the charts, but to rise up the charts,” he said.

While COVID-19 might be throwing a wrench into the band’s celebrations and performances, they aren’t letting it keep them down. The band had to cancel its album release party last month, but “we did end up hosting our release party online as a trio,” with herself, Avey and West.

When she first received the alert email from Billboard that the band might hit the chart, “I thought it was a scam,” she said. “I figured there was no way that was possible, so I called Billboard. I also Googled the man's name and email to be sure he actually worked at Billboard.”

It was real.

“Not only does it say that people are enjoying our album that we worked so hard on, but also that there are new potential fans out there seeing our name on the chart with Kenny Wayne Shepherd, The Marcus King Band, Robert Cray, The Teskey Brothers, Samantha Fish.

“I'm sure they saw Avey Grouws Band and thought, ‘Who?’ But that's exactly what we need: people to wonder who we are. The more people see our name, the more opportunities we'll have as a band in the future.”