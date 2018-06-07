This is a love story unlike any other I have seen.
Tender and bittersweet, “The Cakemaker” is about forbidden love, with characters involved in a kind of unusual love triangle in a sensitively told, compelling story that could break your heart.
Israeli screenwriter/director Ofir Raul Graizer opens the story with a simple scene in a bakery. Much more is going on here than at first meets the eye: Businessman Oren (Roy Miller) enters the little Berlin café where Thomas (Tim Kalkhof) is making pastries. “When I arrive in Berlin, I come here for your cakes,” Oren tells Thomas.
After a brief conversation, the two men end up sharing some intimate moments in Thomas’s residence.
Because Oren visits Berlin regularly, the two begin a relationship – a relationship that is kept secret from Oren’s wife and child, who receive gifts of the cinnamon cookies baked by Thomas when Oren returns home.
When Oren disappears suddenly, Thomas, who is very much in love with Oren, heads to Oren’s home town of Jerusalem. There he makes the acquaintance of Oren’s wife Anat (Sarah Adler) who continues to mourn as she struggles with a new café she has opened.
The relationship between Anat and Thomas is tentative. Slowly, they become accustomed to each other’s ways. Gradually, they also begin to trust and confide in each other. All the while, Thomas knows who she is, but she knows nothing about Thomas, who ultimately becomes Anat’s confidante after he begins working for her.
Matters of the heart, and for that matter, sexuality, aren’t always predictable. As Anat and Thomas draw closer together, the café begins to thrive. But it’s not a spoiler to say that this fragile universe the two build will can collapse in an instant. All the while, differences between Anat and Thomas loom: “He can’t use the oven. You will lose your Kosher certificate,” Anat is told.
Grazier respects the emotions of all his characters in a movie that probably would not have been made, say, 20 years ago. It is beautiful to see, with fine cinematography that makes scenes of preparing dough in a kitchen as sensual as intimate sequences between two people.
The performances are pitch-perfect, with each character defined by subtle gestures. I especially enjoyed watching the gradual transformation of Anat into a woman who allows herself to feel and consider love again – watch how she begins to regain her strength and confidence as the days go by.
Enhancing the tender mood of the film is one of the prettiest piano scores – by Dominique Charpentier – that ever will grace a movie.
Be prepared to savor this movie as you would any rare delicacy, cinematic or otherwise.
In English, Hebrew and German, with subtitles.