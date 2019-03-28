The popular six-piece jam band The Dawn will celebrate the release of its new “The Dawn Live at the Raccoon Motel” album on Saturday at 8 p.m. at RIBCO, 1815 2nd Ave. Cover charge is $10.
The new recording took place at Davenport's Raccoon Motel over two nights this past winter. Saturday's show, presented by Lobo’s Salsa, will include sets from Soultru and Condor & Jaybird, plus special appearances from Bmack and Serge.
For more than 12 years, the western Illinois-based roots rock/jam band The Dawn has been performing throughout the Midwest. The Dawn's 2014 release “Waiting On The Storm” was received with positive reviews and helped catapult the band to major festivals, including the inaugural Phases of the Moon, Summer Camp and Camp Euforia. Their 2017 release “Wooly” was their first on the Cartouche Records label.
Momentum has built the last few years with more major festival appearances, including playing host to their own Dawn and On Music Festival, debuting in 2015 in Moline.
The fifth festival will move to Rock Island’s Schwiebert Park on July 6. The day-long festival had previously been held at Moline’s North Shore Inn. Dawn and On has grown in attendance each year, exceeding 1,500 attendees in 2018.
The live music will run from noon to midnight, with a full slate of local craft vendors, food vendors, full bar offerings and kid-friendly activities. Tickets will remain at $10 with children 12 and under free.
For more information on the RIBCO release party Saturday, visit facebook.com/events/823005118033867.