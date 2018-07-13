If you’re a “Purge”-er, you’ll enjoy this prequel which, time-wise, is set prior to the other films.
Like some other top-notch horror movies, “Get Out” in particular, this also is a social commentary on racial and economic divides.
This shows audiences how The Purge began. We already know that this is a not-too-distant future in which, for 12 hours, all crimes, including murder, are legal. This allows people to “purge” themselves of pent-up anger and frustration.
“The First Purge” is an origin movie. We learn that the concept of the event was a sort of social experiment, with Staten Island selected as the testing ground. Dr. Updale (Marisa Tomei) thinks it will release pressure within the residents of the island, who have a choice to stay or go.
Each individual who remains on the island will receive $5,000. If they actually “purge,” they are assigned a pair of contact lenses that they will track and record their movements so that the administrators of the experiment can see how it’s going.
Nya (Lex Scott Davis, “Superfly”) is an activist who thinks the experiment is a terrible idea. Elsewhere, drug dealer Dmitri (Y’lan Noel) is determined to survive the purge so that he doesn’t have to move his supply. Another dealer has designs on taking over Dmitri’s business.
And so it is that Purge Night begins. People gather in the streets at huge Purge parties, while churches are crowded with people who want to “Pray, not purge.” Neighbors, friends and relatives call each other to check on the well-being of their loved ones.
In other words, at first, nothing much happens. This disappoints the administrators who work at a bank of screens safe from the community at large.
But then an unbalanced Purger called Skeletor (Rotimi Paul) begins a spree of violence in a crowd of party-goers.
Still, the New Founding Fathers Party, which is behind the event, remains upset that they have only so many killings to broadcast on television and social media. When that doesn’t get things going, they have another plan to import people who will be active participants.
The movie, penned by James DeMonaco, who thus far has written all the shows in the franchise, is explicitly violent. It’s difficult to watch at times, not only because of the violence but also because of its themes about the marginalized and the powerful. Its characters are performed by actors -- all the more appealing because most of them, with Tomei as the major exception – who aren’t household words. They create characters that are engaging and worth rooting for.
And if you want “The Purge” to keep going, you won’t be disappointed to learn that a television series is in the works.