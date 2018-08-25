Wow. Is this ever filthy.
Don’t’ get me wrong. I knew that “The Happytime Murders” would be adult in nature because of its “R” rating. But had this starred only humans, it would border on “NC-17.”
I’m not sure whether the late Jim Henson, creator of The Muppets, would appreciate what his son Brian Henson has directed. This is meant for audiences who laugh at situations like this:
• An elderly woman rapping. For a few years, this was a staple of many so-called comedies.
• A child spewing vulgarity.
• A sports mascot being assaulted.
If you laugh at the very thought of the above situations, you’ll probably love this movie.
The setting is Los Angeles, where puppets live and work among humans, some of whom ridicule, harass and even maim them.
Among the puppets is private investigator Phil Philips (voiced by Bill Barretta, who provides the vocal cords for Muppets Rowlf, The Swedish Chef and Dr. Teeth, among others.)
Puppets are meeting their deaths in various ways and at various times. All the deaths are linked to a 1980s television show called “Happytime.”
Melissa McCarthy stars as Connie, the human police investigator who formerly was Phil’s partner with whom she has a longstanding issue.
Phil ends up in some pretty vile places, including a porno shop for puppets with, uh, certain sensibilities. This allows for some particularly disgusting and unfunny moments.
One by one, the puppets who starred in the television series meet their demise in gruesome ways. Phil realizes his old girlfriend (Elizabeth Banks) may be in danger, then ends up being the focus of the investigation himself.
“Meet the Feebles,” the Peter Jackson film from 1989, is definitely this movie’s not-so-distant ancestor, with its “R”-rated puppet characters, as is the family-friendly “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” Both of those are more original and much more entertaining.
The best things about the movie are Maya Rudolph, who plays Phil’s loving secretary Bubbles, and a pretty nifty mini-documentary during the credits that shows us how the scenes were created. I love the way Rudolph gives her character a real personality and depth, even in this not-so-great script. And I always enjoy seeing how puppeteers and their creations - many of which are cleverly designed - can create the illusion of life.
Coincidentally (or maybe not – who knows what cosmic forces were at play), I saw this film hours before I met Monica Leo, of West Liberty, Iowa. She is the founder of the beloved Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre. Her troupe is a class act, with engaging, entertaining and educational scripts that bring to life history, folklore and whimsy.
Guess what deserves your hard-earned cash more than this mean-spirited movie?