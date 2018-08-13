Movies, like corporations and other entities, have personalities.
That reminds me: If you haven’t seen the excellent “The Corporation” documentary from 2003, you probably should. If you’ve worked long enough, you know that your company has personality traits: Friendly, bullying, sloppy … just like people do.
Likewise, if “The Meg” were a person, it would be someone you met at a bar — possibly singing off-key karaoke. “The Meg” would be a dopey but charming someone who’s the first to take a dare and the first to be injured doing it.
And “The Meg” would be one of the most entertaining, if not a little embarrassing, people you’d know.
This is more like one of those 1950s post-nuclear monster movies than it is a horror fest. If it weren’t for a smattering of blood and a severed limb or two, the film could be considered gentle. There’s very little in the way of intelligible profanity and the only violence stems from the monster itself. There are zero sex scenes and no nudity, although our hero Jason Statham appears at one point wearing only a towel.
Here’s the deal: This billionaire (Rainn Wilson) has funded an underwater exploration. The crew believes that there may be all kinds of yet-undiscovered creatures living underneath the Marianas Trench.
They’re right, of course, but they didn’t expect their discovery to be this big. Turns out the thing is a prehistoric shark, or “megalodon,” which means “big tooth.” The aptly named predator threatens all the explorers, including Statham as Jonas, the Hero with a Troubled Past.
It turns out that a few years beforehand, he had an encounter with the beast, but no one believed him.
On board is Suyin (Bingbing Li) and her 8-year-old daughter (the adorable Shuya Sophia Cai). We know right away that Suyin and Jonas will pretend they don’t like each other. We also know that Jonas and the little girl will become pals (these two have terrific onscreen chemistry.)
Isn’t this kind of a “Jaws” rip-off? Well, yeah, but it’s done with style. Director Jon Turteltaub creates one scene that’s brilliant and worth the price of admission alone. When the monster heads toward the beach, it makes its way through hundreds of people, all floating around on colorful flotation devices.
The ensuing attack is glorious.
I liked the look of the shark, because you can tell it has been around for a while. Statham, as always, is a force to be reckoned with that’s just plain fun to watch.
If you listen closely enough, you may hear “The Meg” say “Here. Hold my beer.” Then get ready for some action.