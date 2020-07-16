'The past is our strength': Azubuike African American Council for the Arts works to spark conversations on race and help young people tell their stories

Urban Exposure participants can take what they’ve learned through the program and “hop right into the industry,” or continue on to film school, Burnett said. “I want to give them that foundation and show them that they can do it.”

Through the program, Burnett said participants have created films about race, depression and other mental health issues, the LGBTQ community, and more. “These are the stories that they want to tell, that they want to speak about,” he said. “We try to give them the platform to tell these types of stories.”

Azubuike had space at Bucktown Center for the Arts in Davenport, which closed earlier this year. The organization had just dealt with the flood of 2019, and then, “while we’re moving out, COVID hits,” Burnett said. “We didn’t know where to go,” or where funding would come from.

“I felt that we (had) made a large impact on the Quad-Cities,” he said, and they wanted to continue that work.

“We want to be a successful African American nonprofit” and help other nonprofits, especially those who help or are organized by people of color.