'The past is our strength': Azubuike African American Council for the Arts works to spark conversations on race and help young people tell their stories

For six years, the Azubuike African American Council for the Arts has worked to carry out its mission to reconcile racial divides in the Quad-Cities by offering a platform to at-risk youth to express themselves, be heard without bias, spark conversations about race relations through the arts and more, and it isn’t letting COVID-19 or anything else get in its way.
Named for the Igbo word from the Eastern region of Nigeria, meaning “the past is our strength,” Azubuike (pronounced ah-zoo-BWEE-kay) was co-founded in Davenport by Gaye Shannon Burnett, of Rock Island, said her son, Jonathan Burnett, the organization’s executive director.
The Burnetts turned toward the arts, he said, because they found it was the best way to tell stories and “to gain an understanding with each other.”
“We wanted to bring more arts to the Quad-Cities and also give a platform (to)” youth, including people of color and those who are at-risk in the community, “to be able to tell their own stories and express themselves.”
Jonathan Burnett, who also is an independent filmmaker sharing his time between Los Angeles and Rock Island, said Azubuike draws on fine art, writing and literature, dance, spoken word, and filmmaking to reach the community.
“I feel like it (Azubuike) exposes and educates the Quad-Cities to different aspects of African American culture,” he said. “I think that’s a great thing.”
Founded in 2014, the council hosts a few programs and events each year, including a “flagship program” called the Urban Exposure summer program.
Other programs include Coloring Between the Lines, a Saturday morning art class for young kids; the Voice and Vision theater program; Film and a Conversation, which offers screenings of films based on Black history, culture and the Black experience, followed by conversations; a support group for African American women who are battling or have survived breast cancer, and more.
This summer, with Urban Exposure, “due to COVID, we’re doing everything through Zoom,” Burnett said.
“I wanted to do a program to … (bring) filmmaking to the Quad-Cities,” said Burnett, whose father also is a filmmaker in Los Angeles.
“But also, I wanted to show young people, especially at-risk youth,” and kids and teens of color, that “it is very possible to get into the world of filmmaking and to be able to tell your stories.”
Burnett said there has long been a lack of representation when it comes to people of color on TV and in movies. “It has gotten better, but there can be more (representation),” he said.
Burnett made the connection between issues and solutions during a substitute teaching stint for the Rock Island School District. He was subbing at Rock Island High School and chatting with students. There was “one point where I asked them, ‘Why don’t you guys go to film school,’” or look into filmmaking? Not only did students not believe it was an attainable goal, he said, they didn't see themselves attending a university or a college at all.
“That really shook me,” he said.
So, while working toward a master of fine arts degree in film and television production at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, Burnett created the filmmaking program in 2015 geared toward teens and young adults ages 16 to 22.
“I try to give them the most I can teach them in 10 weeks for free,” Burnett said. “I wanted to inspire them (area youth) to tell their own stories and not have their stories told for them.”
After Loyola was out for the year, Burnett would fly back to the Q-C to teach. “Whatever I learned at grad school, I would bring it directly back to them.”
Since its inception, “we’ve had a lot of success,” Burnett said. At least four students have gone on to film school at the University of Iowa, Columbia College in Chicago, Boston University, and DePaul University. Students’ films have been shown at the Alternating Currents Festival in Davenport, a Muscatine film festival, and two at the Emerging Lens Cultural Film Festival in Halifax, Nova Scotia, which also won awards.
Urban Exposure participants can take what they’ve learned through the program and “hop right into the industry,” or continue on to film school, Burnett said. “I want to give them that foundation and show them that they can do it.”
Through the program, Burnett said participants have created films about race, depression and other mental health issues, the LGBTQ community, and more. “These are the stories that they want to tell, that they want to speak about,” he said. “We try to give them the platform to tell these types of stories.”
Azubuike had space at Bucktown Center for the Arts in Davenport, which closed earlier this year. The organization had just dealt with the flood of 2019, and then, “while we’re moving out, COVID hits,” Burnett said. “We didn’t know where to go,” or where funding would come from.
“I felt that we (had) made a large impact on the Quad-Cities,” he said, and they wanted to continue that work.
“We want to be a successful African American nonprofit” and help other nonprofits, especially those who help or are organized by people of color.
Thankfully, they were introduced to a group of area ministers and community members who founded Together Making a Better Community (TMBC), the organization that purchased the former Lincoln School in Davenport.
“They invested in us,” and gave Azubuike a new home inside the TMBC Community Center, in the former school’s library, right within “a community that we want to reach out to and impact,” he said.
Now, the organization’s future looks strong in the Q-C, Burnett said, adding that it is steadily growing and gaining more support.
“People finally know who we are and see what we are capable of.”
For more information, to join or offer support, send a Facebook message to the organization at facebook.com/AzubuikeCouncilForTheArts
