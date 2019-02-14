I remember when I first heard one of my all-time favorite songs.
It was on a night in early September and I was one of 500 or so people standing in a barn in rural Maquoketa. I had moved here several months prior. I liked my job and had made a few friends and the baristas at Redband Coffee Company knew my order. Still, I wasn’t sure of the Quad-Cities.
It was my first time at Codfish Hollow, which sort of felt like a rite of passage for a new Quad-Citizen, and I was taking in all of the venue’s magic. This singer named Lolo took the stage and, as her voice belted out a song called “Shine,” a sort of calmness washed over me.
Suddenly, I wasn’t thinking about how my phone didn’t have service or if I should’ve worn a different shirt or if I was doing OK in life. I wasn’t overthinking anything. I felt sure of things. I felt sure of myself and where I was. I stood next to a good friend and I sipped a PBR and I lightly stomped my cowboy boots against the barn floor.
It felt like I was exactly where I was supposed to be. It felt like an experience I couldn’t get anywhere else.
I soon realized the Quad-Cities is home to many distinct experiences.
The slow mornings at the Freight House Farmers Market. Running into people you know everywhere you go. The coffee shops and the hugs from friends at coffee shops. The city lights and 20 minutes later, the cornfields and gravel roads. The way sweet corn tastes when it’s from a roadside stand. Forgetting about winter after a sunny afternoon on Great River Brewery’s patio. Tackling the Brady Street hill with thousands of other runners. All of the sunset jogs by the Mississippi River and all of the pictures of the Mississippi River on my phone. Walking by the river holding the hand of someone you love. All of the shows and all of the festivals. All of the interviews and all of the stories. All of the people that, together, make this place vibrant and inspiring and make this place feel like home.
For many reasons, the Quad-Cities has become a special place for me.
And that’s why it makes me sad to say this: I’m moving. This is my last week at the Quad-City Times.
When I think about my three years here covering food and entertainment, some fun reporting memories come to mind.
I interviewed people like Amy Schumer and Olivia Newton-John and Danielle Colby and lots of up-and-coming musicians. I spent an afternoon with the Rock Island-born singer Lissie on her farm in northeast Iowa. I spent a lot of time talking to people about their passions, like people opening their own food trucks or the dancers at Ballet Quad-Cities or my friend Jen, who loves to hula hoop. I helped brew the Deadline Cream Ale at Great River and walked through rows of growing grapes with Wide River Winery’s head winemaker. I wrote about the pain and joy of running the Quad-City Times Bix7.
One interview that stands out happened just last week. I talked to Margo Price, the country singer originally from Aledo, Ill., who was nominated for a Grammy.
The area’s music scene has given me more than stories to write. It has given me dear friends and heart-filling nights.
It has introduced me to favorite songs; songs that you just don't listen to, but make you feel something: I feel a rush when Lissie strums the first few chords of "Pursuit of Happiness" and I feel at peace when she sings about the Mighty Mississippi. I'm not sure how to describe what I feel when Michigander sings the words, "Come on back to me," during a song called "East Chicago, IN," but I know who it makes me want to text. I feel straight-up goosebumps the Iowa City-based singer Elizabeth Moen sings "Planetarium" and when Anderson East sings, "This Too Shall Last."
I saw Lolo perform again Tuesday during a sold-out show at the Raccoon Motel. When she sang "Shine," I thought back to the first time I heard it and how much has changed since then. I thought about how thankful I am for this community, this newspaper and my brief time here.
I've come to learn the Quad-Cities is full of surprises, of big moments and meaningful, memorable nights. This weekend, when The Rust Belt opens, is a prime example.
I look forward to making new memories over the three-day Moeller Nights Fest, before I say my “see you laters" and move to Charleston, S.C., for a job at The Post and Courier. I look forward to hearing songs that have become a part of me and will always remind me of this place. And I look forward to hearing a new favorite song or two.