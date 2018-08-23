With 100-plus things to do and see during Alternating Currents this weekend, with events ranging from concerts, professional wrestling matches, comedy sets, movie screenings and a bratwurst cook-off, it can be tough to narrow down the options.
Here's some help. The following list outlines 11 things that should be on your radar during the four-day festival.
1. Quad-City Arts Chalk Arts Fest
For the second year, chalk artists will transform 2nd Street in downtown Davenport into colorful creations and compete for $1,500 in cash prizes, including a people's choice award. Fest-goers can watch and make their own chalk drawings, too. The Chalk Art Fest, a free event, is set for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday between the intersections of 2nd and Perry streets and 2nd and Iowa Streets in downtown Davenport.
noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
2. OMG Becky Fest
OMG Becky Fest is back and promises to be much bigger this weekend. Crafted QC, the retail shop and classroom at 217 E 2nd St., Davenport, is hosting its third installment of OMG Becky Fest, which launched during last year’s Alternating Currents. The free indie arts fair features over 100 vendors from the Quad-Cities and the Midwest and will be set up from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday inside the River Center's Great Hall as well on the outdoor green space in front of the River Center on 2nd Street in downtown Davenport.
Saturday and Sunday, inside and outside River Center
3. The Crane Wives
Hailing from Grand Rapids, Michigan, The Crane Wives is, according to the band’s Facebook page bio, a “female-fronted, harmony-driven” folk/rock/pop group. The Crane Wives are playing a late show on Thursday at the Redstone Room.
11 p.m. Thursday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St.
4. Laugh Tracks Live Comedy
This is one of the more unique events offered during Alternating Currents. Local comedians Donny Townsend, Nick Mielke and Andrew Stuart Cline will perform live comedic commentary while the 1967 movie, "Prehistoric Women,” plays in the background.
11 p.m. Friday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E 3rd St.
5. The Velies
It’s worth seeking out a set by The Velies, a Quad-City based band, this weekend. The folk group, made up of Tom Swanson, Mo Carter, Marty Reyhons, Aaron Jorgenson, plays twice on Friday and one of those shows will be on the roof of Great River Brewery.
6 p.m. Friday at Ruby’s, 429 E 3rd St. and at 9:30 p.m. Friday at Great River Brewery, 332 E 2nd St.
6. Great River Brewery’s HA HA HAPPY HOUR
Great River Brewery is hosting a comedy-infused happy hour at 6 p.m. Friday and again at 6 p.m. Saturday. Each night will feature short sets by local and regional comedians such as Bobby Ray Bunch, Alex Carter, Max Power, Sophia Smarandescu, Justin Bulver, James Draper, and Luke Swanson.
6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Great River Brewery
7. Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog, a psych rock band from Philadelphia, is Alternating Currents’ headlining act and opening acts The David Mayfield Parade and Joe Marcinek Band were recently added to the Saturday night show at the Adler Theatre. In April, Dr. Dog released its first new album in five years. It also had previously taken several years off the road. Tickets for this show are available at Ticketmaster.com and at the Adler Theatre Box Office.
7 p.m. Saturday at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St.
8. BEEs
This is another Quad-City based band to see this weekend. BEEs, a pop/Americana group, formed in 2017 when musicians/friends got the idea to form a band together and name it after the first letter of each of their names. Their first set on Saturday will be atop the Current Iowa hotel’s skybar, which is sure to be a picturesque scene.
8 p.m. Saturday at Up Sky bar, 215 N Main St. and 11 p.m. Saturday at Me & Billy, 200 W 3rd St.
9. Birdtalker
Birdtalker, a five-piece folk/rock band fronted by husband-and-wife duo Zack and Dani Green and based in Nashville, Tennessee, previously performed at the Raccoon Motel in Davenport in Aug. 2017. The group is back and set to play songs from their latest album, “One,” on a bigger stage. Before their show at Stardust, catch them playing a Paper Jams, a short acoustic session held in the Quad-City Times newsroom, at 4 p.m. Friday. You can watch it by following the Quad-City Times on Facebook.
8:30 p.m. Saturday at Stardust, 218 Iowa St.
10. ‘Cerny Brothers: Looking for the Good Land’
While The Cerny Brothers, the musical duo made up of Sherrard, Illinois-born brothers Scott and Robert Cerny, won’t be playing during Alternating Currents, you can see a documentary about their struggle to record their new album in Nashville. Three screenings of “Cerny Brothers: Looking for the Good Land,” which has a run time of less than 30 minutes, are scheduled throughout the fest.
6 p.m. Friday, 12:45 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 Saturday at the Figge Art Museum
11. 'A Quiet Place' (Screening and Q&A)
This might be Alternating Current’s biggest film event. Following an intimate screening of the horror movie, “A Quiet Place,” which stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, there will be a Q&A with the film’s writers, Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, who are Bettendorf natives.
2 p.m. Sunday at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St.