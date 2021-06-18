Think Frankenstein, but watch Atticus: Five films for Father's Day

When you think about films for Father's Day, think Frankenstein and his monster.
Go all the way back to the first Frankenstein of the sound era — James Whales' stunning-in-its-time tale of Dr. Henry Frankenstein creating life from the sewn-together parts of the discarded dead made the mad doctor modern film's First Father.
Since dear old Frankenstein and his misunderstood monster flickered on the screen, fathers on film have been a patchwork of everything from Jack Nicholson's crazy dad in "The Shining" and Marlon Brando's demanding Don Vito in "The Godfather" to the loving, corny ensemble in "Three Men and a Baby" and the quiet determination of Will Smith in "The Pursuit of Happyness."
Those are worthy films about dads, but here are the five others worth your attention:
1. To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)
As the Civil Rights movement roiled, the principled and caring Atticus Finch spoke to the consciences of white people. Gregory Peck's iconic character challenged how white people thought — not just about others, but themselves. This great film should ring disappointingly hollow, however, when in too many places the attempts of Black people to talk about their own history is labeled 'critical race theory' and banned from public schools and universities.
2. There Will Be Blood (2007)
If Atticus Finch is father as hero, Daniel Day-Lewis' Daniel Plainview is the undisputed father as villain. And just as Finch served as a kind of conscience of the times, Plainfield represents a side of American exceptionalism few of us like to see — greed, hypocrisy and a sacrifice —everything drive for superiority.
3. Boyz in the Hood (1991)
Laurence Fishburn was long underrated, and here he plays both sides of his character's name — Furious Styles. If there's a theme to this list, it's men speaking truth. This father lays it out for his sons.
4. Road to Perdition (2002)
Tom Hanks has never been better in director Sam Mendes' now-overlooked gangster tale of a father and son on the run. It's based on Muscatine author Max Allan Collins' book, inspired by gangster John Looney of Rock Island. For film buffs, Paul Newman is pure menace as another kind of father figure.
5. National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)
This is crazy. This is crazy. This film is almost 40 years old, but Clark W. Griswold's road trip with his family is as funny today as it was in the early 1980s, when paneled station wagons were not cool either.