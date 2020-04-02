This East Moline wedding photographer offers virtual reality footage of your big day

Stephanie Willcox sat in her modern, trendy and industrial photography studio inside the Rust Belt in East Moline one morning last month, surrounded by old brick walls, a high ceiling with exposed ductwork, and a wall of glass that offered a glimpse into another portion of the building. But when she slipped on an Oculus Go virtual reality headset, she was transported to a wedding reception of a former client.
“It’s really so amazing,” said Willcox, owner and primary photographer of JW Wedding Photography.
With virtual reality, you already can immerse yourself in movies and video games, but with help from Willcox and her team, you now can capture and later experience your wedding and reception, or virtually tour area businesses and other properties, too.
Willcox sets up a VR plan with clients just as she does standard photo plans. She meets with couples to dial in on what moments should be captured in what way. Then, a team member sets up the VR camera for 3D video and stills while other photographers focus on standard photography.
The VR camera “is on a tiny tripod and it’s extremely discreet,” Willcox said. “People don’t realize it’s even a camera.”
The VR photographer/videographer sets up the camera and steps away. "It’s all controlled remotely, so you're capturing moments in the day where people are just candid and interacting with each other,” as well as highlights such as the first dance and toasts.
“I really wanted to give (clients) something … (that’s) easy to use and be able to relive their wedding day,” she said. She trained on a VR camera for about a year and half, she said, working out what could be captured. The studio began offering VR services in January.
“VR is fun anyway, but when you’re talking about someone’s wedding day and having their memories and the moments that they maybe missed, or things that they didn't catch initially?” she said. “Seeing people's reaction to ‘being there’ is, like, emotionally overwhelming sometimes. It’s really amazing.”
VR photos and videos are loaded onto an Oculus Go, an all-in-one device, for viewing, and clients also may upload the footage to Facebook, which is VR compatible.
“The (VR) camera that we’re using takes a 360-degree image or video,” she said. Once you slip on the goggle-like headset, “you’re able to look around, and it’s as if you’re really there.”
In addition to weddings and other events, Willcox said the studio also can use VR for virtual walk-throughs of commercial properties and to capture stages of construction or development and more. Walk-throughs also can be integrated into Google Street View, she said.
“That’s probably the thing that excites me the most, is the application for 360 virtual tours or photography and videography are limitless,” Willcox said.
Tours and other VR images of commercial properties or buildings especially are helpful for larger companies with employees spread out around the country. People can see whatever they need to without having to travel to the Q-C area, Willcox said.
Willcox said once the shelter-in-place order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 is lifted, she plans to scan an area library for its website. Through the upcoming video, “people can tour and see the resources the library has to offer." Other area spots, such as museums, could make virtual tours "interactive with tags (that) the user clicks to see videos and head to educational links,” she said.
Willcox also is working toward scanning retail spaces, “which would allow people to virtually tour the boutiques and shops they love, find items in the store, click on them and add them to a cart,” she said, adding that Fleet Feet in Davenport soon will have this virtual shopping option.
“This is something that’s here to stay,” Willcox said, of VR photography and videography. “It’s not a fad or trend that’s going out.”
Willcox said photographers are “always trying to learn what’s newest, latest, greatest,” even with traditional photography. “But seeing the trends go toward VR and 360, (we were) just really realizing that this was something that we needed to integrate into event photography.”
Currently, Willcox offers the 360 VR imagery as an add-on for wedding packages, which would start around $3,900, with prices varying based on time. For virtual tours/scans, prices normally start at $495, Willcox said, depending on extra rooms and floors. For the month of April, scans are $250.
While the photography studio is currently closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Willcox said she is finding other ways to work with people who are planning weddings later in 2020 and 2021.
“We’re really looking forward to getting back to weddings,” she said, and working with “our couples (to) help them get the day they have always dreamed of.”
For more information, visit jwweddingphotography.com/virtual#/, email info@jwweddingphotography.com or call 309-558-5520.
