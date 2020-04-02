This East Moline wedding photographer offers virtual reality footage of your big day

“I really wanted to give (clients) something … (that’s) easy to use and be able to relive their wedding day,” she said. She trained on a VR camera for about a year and half, she said, working out what could be captured. The studio began offering VR services in January.

“VR is fun anyway, but when you’re talking about someone’s wedding day and having their memories and the moments that they maybe missed, or things that they didn't catch initially?” she said. “Seeing people's reaction to ‘being there’ is, like, emotionally overwhelming sometimes. It’s really amazing.”

VR photos and videos are loaded onto an Oculus Go, an all-in-one device, for viewing, and clients also may upload the footage to Facebook, which is VR compatible.

“The (VR) camera that we’re using takes a 360-degree image or video,” she said. Once you slip on the goggle-like headset, “you’re able to look around, and it’s as if you’re really there.”

In addition to weddings and other events, Willcox said the studio also can use VR for virtual walk-throughs of commercial properties and to capture stages of construction or development and more. Walk-throughs also can be integrated into Google Street View, she said.