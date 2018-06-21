DAVENPORT – Comedian Craig Ferguson will bring his “Hobo Fabulous Tour” to the Rhythm City Casino Event Center, 7077 Elmore Ave., on Friday Oct. 26, at 8 p.m.
Tickets with prices to be determined, go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, June 22, available at rhythmcitycasino.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=37.
Ferguson, a 56-year-old native of Scotland, is an actor, writer and comedian, who was the host of CBS’ “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” from 2005 to 2014, and set all-time viewer records during his run as host. He earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination and the 2009 Peabody Award for Excellence in Broadcasting for his interview with Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
Ferguson was also the host of the syndicated game show, “Celebrity Name Game,” for which he was awarded the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host two years in a row. As a standup comedian, he has earned two Grammy nominations for Best Comedy Album on behalf of his original standup recordings, “Craig Ferguson: Just Being Honest” and “I’m Here to Help.”
Ferguson has performed to sold-out theaters all over the country, including New York City’s Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall. He also received a Grammy nomination for Best Spoken Word on behalf of his New York Times bestselling memoir “American On Purpose.”
“What the world needs now more than ever is an aging, unhinged vagrant traveling from place to place ranting nonsense into a microphone,” Ferguson said in a tour release. He performed at Davenport's Adler Theatre in October 2013.
The new show will be all-new material, the release said.