'Tis the season: Plenty of events to enjoy for the holidays

The Quad-Cities are ready and raring for the holiday season this year, and December is jam-packed with events and activities for everyone to enjoy.
Here’s a roundup of some of the holiday events in and around the Quad-Cities. To see more, visit qctimes.com or qconline.com.
Julmarknad, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 26-28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4-5: Bishop Hill’s Christmas Market will bring Swedish traditions to shops and streets, with folk characters, decorations, music and more.
Quad Cities Christmas Arts and Craft Fair, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 26-27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 28: The QCCA Expo, 2621 4th Ave. in Rock Island, will be filled to the brim with crafters and artists for the 31st annual Quad Cities Christmas Arts and Craft Fair. Admission to the event is $5.
Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3-5: Head to the Freight House Farmers Market at 421 W. River Drive in Davenport for a traditional holiday street market, with food, vendors and music.
Christmas at Deere-Wiman House, 2:30-7 p.m. Dec. 3-4 and 12-3:30 p.m. Dec. 5: The Deere-Wiman House has been transformed for the holidays into a traditional Victorian Christmas scene, with decorations, a traditional dining table setup and even toys the Deere children played with. The event is free but visitors must register beforehand online.
Christmas in the Village, 6-9 p.m. Dec. 3-4: The Village of East Davenport will fill up with all sorts of holiday activities the first weekend of December. While there are almost too many fun events to count, they include crafting, trolley rides, music from the Quad City Brass Quartet and even appearances by Santa, Scrooge and the Grinch.
Riverbend Bronze Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4: The ensemble of handbell ringers will hold its Christmas performances at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 109 E. 14th St., Davenport. The church’s bell choir will join Riverbend Bronze for several selections.
Gift Wrap to Give Back, 9-11 a.m. Dec. 4: Friends of Nahant Marsh will wrap your gifts in eco-friendly materials while you enjoy a reptile education program and peruse baked goods and gifts to raise funds to remodel the reptile room. Costs vary depending on how many gifts you bring in to the Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport, for wrapping.
Christmas in LeClaire Ugly Christmas Sweater 5k Race and Kids’ Fun Run, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 4: People will be keeping warm during LeClaire’s Christmas celebration weekend by running or walking a 5k in ugly sweaters. Medals, awards and prizes will be at the finish line.
Holidays at Colonel Davenport House, 12-4 p.m. Dec. 4: The historic Colonel Davenport House will be open for tours the first weekend of December, where people can take a look around and grab photos of the historic sleigh.
Quad Cities Saxophone Christmas, 1 p.m. Dec. 4: Local saxophonists will flock to NorthPark Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport, for the all-saxophone large ensemble’s annual performance.
Christmas at Augustana, 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 4-5: Student musicians and ensembles will perform holiday favorites at Augustana College’s Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. Tickets are available online for the holiday concert that’s been ringing in the season for over a decade.
Christmas Walk and Pack the Pantry Food Drive, 4-6 p.m. Dec. 4: Go on a walk of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church grounds, 1600 20th St., Rock Island, and experience Advent through Epiphany. The church will also be collecting food for the Church of Peace Food Pantry.
Winter in Bloom, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 5: Experience a winter wonderland at the Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. The estate will be decked out for the holidays, and people can go on carriage rides, enjoy treats and drinks, and get a visit from Santa. The event is free and public.
Chanukah Menorah Parade, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 5: Chabad of the Quad Cities is holding its annual Menorah parade on the eighth night of Chanukah. Cars adorned with menorahs will leave from Chabad, 2285 St. Andrews Circle in Bettendorf, at 4:30 and arrive at Quad City Bank & Trust, 2118 Middle Road in time for the public menorah lighting at 5:30 p.m. There will be music, entertainment and food at the lighting.
Geneseo Christmas Walk, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 11: With a theme of “All of the Lights,” Geneseo’s holiday experience includes a 5k at 8:30 a.m., trolly rides, luminaries and the lighted parade. The parade will begin at 5 p.m. and go all over downtown Geneseo.
A Mystical Yuletide at the Village, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 11: Head to the Village Theater, 2113 E 11th St., Davenport, for a magical shopping experience. Buy fun and fanciful gifts from local shops and vendors, get your tarot cards read, and much more.
Run Santa Run 5k, 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 11: Get dressed up as a Santa, elf, abominable snowman or holiday penguin with your best running shoes for the Run Santa Run 5k. Runners and walkers will start and end at the LeClaire Park and Bandshell, 400 Biederbecke Drive, Davenport, heading along the riverfront trail. A few fun stations will be placed along the route for participants, and once they’re done, the North Pole post-race party will be waiting at Front Street Brewery.
The Nutcracker, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 12: Ballet Quad Cities and Orchestra Iowa are bringing the enchanting story of “The Nutcracker” back to the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets for adult start at $18 and are available online.
Holiday Brass, 3 p.m. Dec. 12: Members of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra brass and percussion sections will fill St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport, with holiday tunes Dec. 12. The musicians will be joined by an organist and narrator to perform pieces including “Mutations from Bach” and “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Tickets cost $25 for adults and $10 for students, and are available online.
Polar Express Pajama Parties, 5-10 p.m. Dec. 17-18, 12-7 p.m. Dec. 19: Families can get cozy and head over to the Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W 12th St., Davenport, to watch “The Polar Express 3D,” drink hot chocolate, and participate in holiday activities. Masks are required inside the Putnam regardless of vaccination status. Regular, activity-only and VIP tickets are available for different prices, and can be bought online. Families can also purchase at-home party kits if they’d rather host their own pajama party.
The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 18: Head to the North Pole to follow the story of Santa’s Scout Elves at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, this holiday season. Tickets start at $29.95 for both the afternoon and evening shows, and are available online.
A Very Brassy Christmas, 3-5 p.m. Dec. 19: The Big River Brass Band will perform holiday hits at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport, with no admission fee.